NY wage board recommends 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers

The three-member wage board was divided but voted to recommend a 40-hour overtime threshold for New York farmworkers.

Denis Hughes, the former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, who previously led the Buffalo Urban League, supported sending the board's report to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon for her review. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher opposed the board's recommendations.

In its report, the board recommends lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours a week over the next 10 years. Beginning in 2024, farm laborers would receive overtime pay if they work more than 56 hours a week. The standard would be lowered by four hours every two years. It would be fully phased in once it reaches 40 hours in 2032.

"Action is needed," McDuffie said. "It is our duty to protect tens of thousands of farmworkers and align their rights with those in other industries. We also have a duty to protect the farmers and farmers who are a significant part of our state's economy and responsible for feeding New Yorkers and beyond."

Fisher, who was the only member of the wage board with agricultural experience, outlined several objections to the report and the recommendations for a lower overtime threshold. He took exception to mentions of "historical racist policies" made by proponents of the overtime change. He noted that New York is "a leader in farmworker protections," such as mandating a day of rest for laborers — one of the key provisions in the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act that was signed into law in 2019.

The law, which took effect in 2020, included a compromise on the overtime threshold — it was set at 60 hours a week. But it also created the wage board to examine whether it should be lowered.

The wage board began its work just as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Hearings and other public forums were held virtually over the past two years to gather feedback from stakeholders. The board voted in January to recommend a 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers.

"The report and the Department of Labor have failed to recognize all the work the agricultural industry has done and been doing to improve working conditions on our farms," Fisher said.

The reaction to the wage board's recommendations was mixed. Numerous state legislators, mainly Republicans, spoke out against the proposal. Their concern is that farms will close or leave New York if the overtime threshold is changed. Fisher's organization, the New York Farm Bureau, urged Reardon to reject the report.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, which supports lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers, called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Reardon to accept the recommendations and "end the racist exclusion that has stolen countless hours of overtime pay."

Reardon has 45 days to review the board's report and either accept or reject its recommendations. The process requires the state Department of Labor to publish a notice in at least 10 newspapers. The notice will include information on how to object to the wage board's proposal. Once the notice is published, objections must be submitted within a 15-day period.

If Reardon accepts the recommendations, the state Department of Labor will issue regulations to change the overtime threshold.