NY will allow businesses to deny entry to people not wearing masks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking new action to encourage New Yorkers to wear masks in public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo said Thursday he will sign an executive order allowing businesses to deny entry to customers who aren't wearing masks. The new order will complement an existing directive that's been in place since April requiring people to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.

"That store owner has a right to protect themselves," Cuomo said. "That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." The settings include grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cuomo's previous executive order, which took effect April 17, requires New Yorkers ages 2 and older to wear a mask or face covering "when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance." There is an exception if someone can't "medically tolerate" wearing a mask.