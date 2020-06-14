NY will allow some 'low-risk' youth sports to begin in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Youth athletes will be allowed to return to action in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that certain low-risk youth sports can begin July 6 in regions that have entered the third phase of the reopening process. Central New York, which includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties, is already in phase three. But the July 6 start date is in line with when New York City — the final region to begin reopening in New York — would enter the third phase.

The youth sports approved to start in early July include baseball, softball, cross country, crew, field hockey and gymnastics. For now, other sports, such as basketball, football and soccer, aren't permitted.

There will be restrictions in place for the start of youth sports, including a limit of up to two spectators per child. During his presentation, Cuomo didn't reveal if there are any other guidelines for attendees or sports leagues.

Cuomo thinks the return of youth sports is a positive development in the state's reopening process.

"That's another step towards return to normalcy," he said.