NY will allow some 'low-risk' youth sports to begin in July
FILE - In this June 2019 photo, Home Instead players head to the dugout after warming up in right field before the start of their Pony League game at Emerson Park in Owasco. 

Youth athletes will be allowed to return to action in New York. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that certain low-risk youth sports can begin July 6 in regions that have entered the third phase of the reopening process. Central New York, which includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties, is already in phase three. But the July 6 start date is in line with when New York City — the final region to begin reopening in New York — would enter the third phase. 

The youth sports approved to start in early July include baseball, softball, cross country, crew, field hockey and gymnastics. For now, other sports, such as basketball, football and soccer, aren't permitted. 

There will be restrictions in place for the start of youth sports, including a limit of up to two spectators per child. During his presentation, Cuomo didn't reveal if there are any other guidelines for attendees or sports leagues. 

Cuomo thinks the return of youth sports is a positive development in the state's reopening process. 

"That's another step towards return to normalcy," he said. 

Youth sports, like many other aspects of daily life, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many leagues either canceled or postponed their 2020 seasons. 

In Cayuga County, Auburn Little League is still accepting registrations for the upcoming season. Little League along with other youth baseball leagues expect to begin play over the summer. 

Even though youth sports will be allowed, some major events have been canceled. The Little League World Series, which is held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has been canceled. Other sports organizations have canceled their youth championships this year. 

As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, New York has allowed more recreational activities. Golf and tennis were among the early sports permitted by the state. Canoeing and kayaking were recently added to the approved list of low-risk activities. Swimming classes may resume, too. 

There were 694 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the governor's office. The number of hospitalizations decreased to 1,657, down 77 in a 24-hour period. There are 499 patients in intensive care units, 346 of whom are intubated. Another 177 patients were discharged from the hospital, increasing the total number of discharges to 68,761. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

