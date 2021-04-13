NY will pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

New York will follow a federal recommendation and pause the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its state-run sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration suggested the pause as the agencies investigate a "rare and severe type of blood clot" that affected six women out of more than 6.8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the CDC and FDA, the six women are between the ages of 18 and 48. Symptoms of the blood clot occurred six to 13 days after they were vaccinated.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to review the cases and the FDA will examine the analysis, the agencies said.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
Marks and Schuchat added that the "adverse events appear to be extremely rare."
Based on the federal guidance, New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for the vaccine at state-run mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine, he said.
"As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'appear to be extremely rare' and, 'People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,'" Zucker said. "I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available."
The decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson could hamper vaccination efforts across the country. The single-dose vaccine complemented the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More than 120 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and over 74 million people have been fully vaccinated.
In New York, more than 7.5 million residents have received at least one dose and nearly 5 million people are fully vaccinated.
The recommended pause is the latest blow for Johnson & Johnson, which has been dealing with a supply issue stemming from a mishap at a distribution facility in Baltimore. The mistake led to the contamination of 15 million doses which had to be thrown out.
That error has contributed to decreased allotments for New York and other states. The CDC announced last week that the number of Johnson & Johnson distributed this week would drop from 5 million to 785,000. New York was slated to get 34,900 doses, an 88% decrease in its weekly allotment.
