NY will pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

New York will follow a federal recommendation and pause the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its state-run sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration suggested the pause as the agencies investigate a "rare and severe type of blood clot" that affected six women out of more than 6.8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the CDC and FDA, the six women are between the ages of 18 and 48. Symptoms of the blood clot occurred six to 13 days after they were vaccinated.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to review the cases and the FDA will examine the analysis, the agencies said.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

