In 2010, "Avatar" was the big box office draw, Ke$ha's "Tik Tok" topped the music charts and New York legislators unsuccessfully pushed for a bill that would allow wine sales in grocery stores.

A lot has changed in 13 years.

Movie and music tastes aside, a pair of New York lawmakers, state Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, have revived the wine-in-grocery stores effort. They introduced a new bill that would authorize supermarkets to sell wine.

There are some significant differences between the 2010 and 2023 versions of the bill. The bill's sponsors and supporters hope they are enough to convince legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul that this is the year for wine in grocery stores.

Where could wine be sold?

This is one of the major changes between the current version of the bill and its previous iteration. The 2010 bill would've allowed wine to be sold in any store that sells beer. That would expand the list of potential sellers beyond just supermarkets.

Other stores, such as convenience stores and department stores like Walmart, sell beer. If the old legislation was approved, thousands of locations, from grocery stores to mini marts, could've sold wine.

The Hunter-Krueger bill narrows who would be eligible to sell wine. The wine sale licenses would be limited to full-service grocery stores. The "big box" stores, such as Target and Walmart, would be ineligible. Convenience stores would not be allowed to sell wine. CVS, Walgreens and other drug stores would be out, too.

If all grocery stores choose to participate and obtain a wine sales license, Hunter and Krueger estimate that 1,900 new licenses would be issued — significantly less than the 8,700 new licenses that could have been issued under the old bill.

Incentives?

One of the knocks on past efforts to sell wine in grocery stores is that out-of-state wines or more prominent brands would appear on shelves instead of New York-made wine.

This criticism has been levied by liquor stores, the leading opponent against the wine-in-grocery stores bill. Liquor store owners note that they highlight New York wines and that grocery stores won't do the same.

With their bill, Hunter and Krueger hope to encourage grocery stores to sell New York wines. The legislation includes an incentive for supermarkets that sell New York-made wines. The incentive: reduced wine sale license renewal fees.

The sponsors note that the 2010 bill did not include incentives for selling New York wines.

Who supports the bill?

In the state Legislature, at least 13 lawmakers have cosponsored the bill in the Assembly and Senate. Hochul has not taken a position on the bill. Her office said she would review it if it is approved by the legislature.

A recent Siena College poll found 75% of New York voters support allowing wine sales in grocery stores. The poll questions were funded by Wegmans, a Rochester-based supermarket chain that has long pushed for allowing grocery stores to sell wine.

Wegmans has signs posted inside its stores encouraging customers to contact their legislators and encourage them to support the bill allowing wine sales in grocery stores. A link on the signs directs customers to nytimeforwine.com, a website with a form letter to send to legislators and facts about the legislation.

Who opposes it?

Liquor stores are the primary opponent. While 40 states allow grocery stores to sell wine, New York isn't one of them. To buy wine in New York, you either have to visit a winery or go to a liquor store.

One concern raised by the New York State Liquor Store Association is that many liquor stores will go out of business if grocery stores are allowed to sell wine.

Stefan Kalogridis, the association's president and owner of Colvin Wine Merchants in Albany, told The Citizen that a lot of liquor stores in New York share plazas with grocery stores.

"I have a Hannaford next door to me," he said. "If Hannaford carries wine, what is going to happen to me? Am I going to be able to compete with Hannaford? No."

What's next?

The bill has yet to advance in the state Legislature and it's unknown whether it will garner enough support to pass before the end of the legislative session.

There is not a lot of time remaining in the legislative session. It is scheduled to conclude next week.