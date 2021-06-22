NY women and children can eat more fish from Lake Ontario, other waterways

"It is very exciting when we see a decline in chemicals in fish that allows whole families to enjoy fresh-caught fish meals from some of the largest fisheries in New York state," state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "Lake Ontario, and the Niagara and St. Lawrence rivers offer incredible fishing opportunities. By following our advice anglers can make healthier choices about eating and sharing the fish they catch with families and friends, while reducing the potential for exposures."

For other central New York lakes, the state Department of Health's guidance stands. There are certain fish that can be eaten out of Owasco Lake. The advice for women under 50 and children under 15 is that they can eat up to four meals a month of rainbow smelt. The amount of rainbow trout and yellow perch that can be eaten depends on the fish's size. If the rainbow trout is more than 20 inches long and the yellow perch is over 10 inches long, then they can have one meal a month. If the fish is smaller, then women and children can eat up to four meals a month. They also can have one meal a month of all other fish, but shouldn't eat smallmouth bass and walleye.