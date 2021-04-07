NY won't follow feds in exempting unemployment benefits from taxes

With the federal government exempting some unemployment benefits from taxes, there was a question of whether New York would do the same.

The answer is no.

Robert Mujica, the state budget director, confirmed during a press briefing Wednesday that unemployment benefits won't be exempt from state taxes in New York.

"Those benefits have been subject to state tax for decades, so that has not changed," Mujica told reporters.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, exempts the first $10,200 in federal unemployment benefits earned in 2020 from federal income taxes. The exemption is available to individuals earning no more than $150,000 in annual gross income.

Most states opted for a similar exemption from state taxes, but not New York.

The federal exemption is more significant than what the state could offer. Unemployed workers won't have to pay at least 1,020 in federal taxes, depending on their income tax bracket. If they are in a higher tax bracket, the savings could exceed $2,000.