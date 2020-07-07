NYS Fair director on cancellation of 2020 fair: 'More chapters to come'

When the COVID-19 outbreak began in New York was around the time the fair would begin to announce its musical lineup. Waffner believes they had a strong slate for the 2020 fair — he called it "the best free concert lineup of probably anywhere in the world" — and noted that the fair invested $3.8 million in the concert series. They will attempt to reschedule those acts for 2021.

The pandemic's impact on the fairgrounds extends beyond the cancellation of the state fair. Since mid-March, the fairgrounds hasn't hosted non-fair events, such as the Syracuse Nationals. The fair issued full refunds for all events that were canceled in March, April and May.

But Waffner is motivated to make the 2021 fair an event that "knocks our socks off." After the cancellation this year, the fair in 2021 will be the first with an 18-day schedule. The expansion from a 13- to 18-day event was announced by Cuomo in January.

The fair will honor tickets sold in February for the 2021 fair or allow customers to get refunds. The refund system is in the process of being set up. Any tickets for the 2019 fair that would've been honored this year will be honored in 2021.