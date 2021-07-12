NYS Fair mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving; county offering shots in Montezuma

Six months after the mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened at the New York State Fairgrounds, it is moving to a new location.
The clinic will relocate to the Art & Home Center on the east end of the fairgrounds, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The mass vaccination site was at the Expo Center since it opened in January.
The move will take effect on Wednesday.
It's part of the state's downscaling of mass vaccination sites across New York. Cuomo said that four more state-run sites — Jones Beach, the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport and SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica — will close on Monday, July 19.
New York, which once had nearly 30 mass vaccination sites, will have 16 after next week's closures.
"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Cuomo said. "In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."
Two-thirds of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 55% of the statewide population is fully vaccinated.
Nearly three-quarters of adults (73.1%) and 61.1% of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose.
While the state has made progress in vaccinating its residents, there are areas with low vaccination rates. Cuomo has urged local health departments to focus on zip codes with poor vaccination rates.
In other news:
• The Cayuga County Health Department reported eight active cases, with one new case admitted on Friday. There were no new cases on Saturday and the department's office was closed on Sunday.
There are no COVID-related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital, according to the department's situational update.
Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll increased to 90. A woman in her 80s died at a hospital outside of the county. The department was informed about the fatality on Monday.
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Montezuma Fire Department, 8115 High St. Each of the approved vaccines will be available at the clinic. Anyone under age 18 can get the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.