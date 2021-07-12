NYS Fair mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving; county offering shots in Montezuma

Six months after the mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened at the New York State Fairgrounds, it is moving to a new location.

The clinic will relocate to the Art & Home Center on the east end of the fairgrounds, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The mass vaccination site was at the Expo Center since it opened in January.

The move will take effect on Wednesday.

It's part of the state's downscaling of mass vaccination sites across New York. Cuomo said that four more state-run sites — Jones Beach, the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport and SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica — will close on Monday, July 19.

New York, which once had nearly 30 mass vaccination sites, will have 16 after next week's closures.

"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Cuomo said. "In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}