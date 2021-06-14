NYS Fair to open at 100% capacity, no COVID-19 vaccine mandate to attend

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the state fair wasn't held.

Now, fair officials are preparing for the comeback event. This will be the first 18-day fair. Cuomo announced the expansion in 2020 before the pandemic. When the first was last held in 2019, it was a 13-day event.

While some venues are requiring attendees to be vaccinated, the state fair won't have a similar mandate. Fairgoers who aren't vaccinated will be encouraged to wear masks.

With the new guidance, Waffner thinks much of the fair will "look the same" as it has in the past. However, he said they will space out vendors inside buildings. One example he provided is the Center of Progress Building. He said the exhibitors will be spaced out so there is easier access to exits.

There has been a lot of interest from vendors in returning to the fair, according to Waffner. He estimated that 3-4% of the fair's approximately 600 vendors initially said they weren't going to come back under the previously announced capacity limits. He said they will be contacting the vendors to determine if they are interested now that those restrictions have been lifted.