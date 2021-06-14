NYS Fair to open at 100% capacity, no COVID-19 vaccine mandate to attend

It's a return to normal.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the New York State Fair will operate at 100% capacity this summer. That includes nearly all of the fair's buildings, which State Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen will be open at full capacity.
The decision was based on New York's declining COVID-19 positivity rate and the increasing number of vaccinated residents. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate is 0.41%, while 69.9% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
When Cuomo first announced in April that the fair will be held this year, the positivity rate was higher (over 2%) and the number of vaccinated residents was still on the rise. That announcement also came before children ages 12-15 were eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
At the time, Cuomo said the fair would operate at 50% and would be a series of outdoor festivals. No buildings, except bathrooms, would be open.
"The facts changed," he said at the fairgrounds on Monday. "We're going to reopen the New York State Fair. We're going to reopen the New York State Fair at 100% occupancy. Everything will be open at the New York State Fair — all the buildings, all the events. It will be the great New York State Fair that we are all so proud of and I am so excited about this because the fair is such a beautiful representative of the state and especially upstate New York."
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the state fair wasn't held.
Now, fair officials are preparing for the comeback event. This will be the first 18-day fair. Cuomo announced the expansion in 2020 before the pandemic. When the first was last held in 2019, it was a 13-day event.
While some venues are requiring attendees to be vaccinated, the state fair won't have a similar mandate. Fairgoers who aren't vaccinated will be encouraged to wear masks.
With the new guidance, Waffner thinks much of the fair will "look the same" as it has in the past. However, he said they will space out vendors inside buildings. One example he provided is the Center of Progress Building. He said the exhibitors will be spaced out so there is easier access to exits.
There has been a lot of interest from vendors in returning to the fair, according to Waffner. He estimated that 3-4% of the fair's approximately 600 vendors initially said they weren't going to come back under the previously announced capacity limits. He said they will be contacting the vendors to determine if they are interested now that those restrictions have been lifted.
"Any time you can go to no capacity it makes life easier to plan and certainly not just for us but for our vendors and exhibitors because then they know what to expect as opposed to when it first came out at 50%," Waffner said. "What does that look like? What does that mean? And now you know it's clear that 100% means 100%."
The fair aims to set another attendance record this year. In 2019, the record was set when more than 1.3 million people visited the fair. Now that the fair will be open at 100% capacity, it's possible that it could establish a new attendance mark over an 18-day period.
In other news:
• Cuomo announced a new incentive program that involves six upstate transit authorities, including Centro.
Anyone who gets their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, between June 15 and July 14 is eligible to receive a 7-day pass for unlimited bus rides. Proof of vaccination must be presented by July 14 to receive the offer.
Centro provides bus service in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
• In Cayuga County, there were no new cases reported over a three-day period. There are now 12 active cases in isolation.
The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Victory Fire House, 12009 Route 38. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic.
Children under age 18 can get vaccinated at the clinic, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.