NYS Fair: Updated guidance, expanded capacity not yet approved

Bullard said the fair is continuing to work with health officials on changes to what was announced in April.

"We apologize for the confusion and will continue to keep the public updated on any developments for the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair," he said.

While the guidance hasn't changed, the solicitation suggests that there will be some major updates. Increasing the attendance capacity from 50% to 67% would allow the fair to have about 17,000 more fairgoers at a time. Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen that the fair's capacity is about 100,000 people. The capacity limit would exclude fair staff, vendors, midway workers, contractors and volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fair also informed vendors that the entire fairgrounds would be utilized. When Cuomo made his announcement in April, he outlined the different outdoor areas for agriculture, entertainment, food and rides.

But under the not-yet-approved plan, many of the buildings on the fairgrounds will be open during the fair. This includes the popular Dairy Product Buildings, which houses the annual butter sculpture and Rainbow Milk Bar, and the Center of Progress, which hosts the sand sculpture.