NYS Fair: Updated guidance, expanded capacity not yet approved

After new guidance for the New York State Fair began circulating on Thursday, a spokesman says that expanded capacity and other changes haven't been approved.
Dave Bullard, the fair's marketing and public relations manager, said Friday that the fair sent a vendor solicitation that contained references to updated guidance. Attendance capacity would increase from 50 to 67%, according to the document, and several buildings would be open for the fair's 18-day run, which begins Aug. 20.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the fair will be held this year, he said the fair's operating capacity would be 50% and no indoor facilities — except bathrooms — would be open. But he said that the capacity limit and other restrictions could change if there was continued improvement in New York's COVID-19 numbers. The statewide positivity rate has dipped below 1% since mid-September and about 45% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Despite the reports on Thursday, the guidance hasn't changed. Bullard explained that while the solicitation sent to vendors included details about expanded capacity and the opening of several buildings, those updates haven't been "officially approved."
Bullard said the fair is continuing to work with health officials on changes to what was announced in April.
"We apologize for the confusion and will continue to keep the public updated on any developments for the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair," he said.
While the guidance hasn't changed, the solicitation suggests that there will be some major updates. Increasing the attendance capacity from 50% to 67% would allow the fair to have about 17,000 more fairgoers at a time. Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen that the fair's capacity is about 100,000 people. The capacity limit would exclude fair staff, vendors, midway workers, contractors and volunteers.
The fair also informed vendors that the entire fairgrounds would be utilized. When Cuomo made his announcement in April, he outlined the different outdoor areas for agriculture, entertainment, food and rides.
But under the not-yet-approved plan, many of the buildings on the fairgrounds will be open during the fair. This includes the popular Dairy Product Buildings, which houses the annual butter sculpture and Rainbow Milk Bar, and the Center of Progress, which hosts the sand sculpture.
The Exposition Center is also listed as one of the buildings that will be open for the fair. The facility has been used as a mass vaccination site.
Other facilities that will be open include the Dairy Cattle Building, Goat, Llama & Swine Barn, the horse barns, Horticulture Building, Indian Village and Toyota Coliseum. The Art & Home Center will be partially opened, according to the fair's communication with vendors. The solicitation states that building capacities "will be limited in order to accommodate all vendors."
A handful of buildings will remain closed under this revised plan: The Agriculture Museum, Carriage Museum, Grange Building, Poultry Barn and Youth Building.
The fair's hours of operations would also change from its traditional schedule. The fair usually opens at 8 a.m. But the plan for the 2021 fair is to open the fairgrounds at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. daily, with a 9 p.m. closing time on Labor Day — the final day of the fair.
The fair also provided details to vendors about COVID-19 testing for those who aren't vaccinated. All non-vaccinated staff at the fair, including concessionaires and vendors, will be tested "on a regular interval." The fair will pay for the costs of testing, and there will be a testing site on the fairgrounds.
COVID-19 led to the fair's cancellation in 2020. It was the first time the state fair wasn't held since World War II.
