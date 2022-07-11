NY's mobile sports betting tax revenue tops among states

The popularity of mobile sports betting in New York has boosted the state's coffers.

In the first six months of operation, the state collected $302.3 million in tax revenue from mobile sports wagering, exceeding projections and out-performing other states where mobile betting is permitted. New York's tax revenue tops Pennsylvania ($265.6 million) and New Jersey ($237.1 million), both of which launched mobile sports betting in 2018.

While New York mobile sportsbooks have received more than $8 billion in sports bets, the state's better-than-expected revenue is largely due to its high tax rate. Sportsbooks pay a 51% tax on mobile sports betting revenues. According to the state Gaming Commission, gross gaming revenues totaled more than $600 million in the first six months.

Even with a tax rate higher than other states, New York is beating its own projections. For the 2022 fiscal year, which ended in March, the state projected it would rake in $249 million in mobile sports wagering tax revenue. That total included $200 million in licensing fees. Actual collections were $361 million, including the licensing fees.

In the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from April through March, mobile sports wagering tax revenue is projected to be $357 million. So far, the state's actual revenue is more than $146 million.

Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted how the revenues have been put to use. The state requires $6 million to be used for responsible gaming initiatives and $5 million for youth sports. The remaining amount is set aside for education aid.

"In just six months, New York has become a leader among states in implementing successful gaming policies, with hundreds of millions of dollars going to important programs that will improve the lives of all New Yorkers," she said.

The state Gaming Commission has authorized nine mobile sportsbooks to operate in New York, including industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel. Bally Bet was the last to commence operations in the state when it began accepting wagers on July 7.

New York's success has been celebrated by two state lawmakers, state Sen. Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, who chair the gaming committees in their respective chambers.

Addabbo noted that the legalization of mobile sports betting allows residents to "safely place wagers in their own state." Pretlow expected it to be successful because "a large part" of New Jersey's success was due to New Yorkers crossing state lines to place wagers.

"I saw it as an opportunity to keep more tax revenue and make New York the largest betting market in the U.S.," Pretlow said. "This is a great accolade for the state as we continue to derive monies for education, youth sports and problem gambling."