NYS Parks set attendance record in 2019, visits down at parks in Cayuga County

New York state parks set an attendance record in 2019, but visitation dropped at parks in Cayuga County.
There were an estimated 77.1 million visits to state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails in 2019, up from 74.1 million visits in 2018. Attendance has increased by 33% since Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office in 2011.
While several state parks reported higher visitor totals in 2019, attendance declined at parks in Cayuga County.
Fair Haven Beach State Park reported 294,544 visits last year, down from 296,438 in 2018. Attendance at Fillmore Glen State Park was 111,272, down from 120,731 two years ago. Long Point State Park had 50,021 visits, a slight drop from 51,515 visits the year before.
The parks with the largest percentage growth in attendance are the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park and the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, both of which saw visitation increase by 64% last year.
There was also growth in attendance at state-run golf courses, including Indian Hills Golf Course, St. Lawrence Golf Course and Soaring Eagles Golf Course. According to the governor's office, about 600,000 rounds of golf are played at state park courses annually.
Cuomo credited the state's NY Parks 2020 initiative, which funds improvement projects at state parks, for helping increase attendance. The program supports $900 million projects backed by public and private funds.
An additional $110 million is in the governor's proposed 2020-21 budget for the NY Parks 2020 initiative.
"Tourism is booming in New York and these beautiful sites are drawing visitors to all corners of the state, offering affordable opportunities for outdoor recreation and to experience our national treasures while providing an economic boost to local communities."
