NYS Parks set attendance record in 2019, visits down at parks in Cayuga County

New York state parks set an attendance record in 2019, but visitation dropped at parks in Cayuga County.

There were an estimated 77.1 million visits to state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails in 2019, up from 74.1 million visits in 2018. Attendance has increased by 33% since Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office in 2011.

While several state parks reported higher visitor totals in 2019, attendance declined at parks in Cayuga County.

Fair Haven Beach State Park reported 294,544 visits last year, down from 296,438 in 2018. Attendance at Fillmore Glen State Park was 111,272, down from 120,731 two years ago. Long Point State Park had 50,021 visits, a slight drop from 51,515 visits the year before.

The parks with the largest percentage growth in attendance are the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park and the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, both of which saw visitation increase by 64% last year.