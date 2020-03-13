NYSCOPBA wants ban on state prison inmate visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

The agency told The Citizen Thursday that it "has not had any incarcerated individual require testing, treatment or quarantine for COVID-19."

"The department takes the spread of any infectious disease very seriously and has protocols in place to promote the health and safety of staff, incarcerated individuals, visitors and volunteers in the event that such a spread should take place," DOCCS added.

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness that's spreading across the United States. There are 421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, according to the state Department of Health.

Most of the confirmed cases are in downstate New York. In Westchester County, 158 people have tested positive for the virus. There are 154 positive tests in New York City.

More upstate counties continue to report confirmed cases of the virus.

NYSCOPBA believes state agencies should protect their workforce from exposure to the virus.

"Medical experts have stated containing the virus among prisons and jails will be a challenge with inmates living and staff working in close quarters," Powers said. "Continuing to allow inmate visits only exacerbates that challenge and we are calling on the acting commissioner to suspend all visits until this pandemic is under control. It is the prudent thing to do."

