NYSCOPBA wants visitation suspended after uptick in COVID-19 cases in prisons

The union representing New York correction officers is calling on the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to suspend visitation after an increase in COVID-19 cases in prisons.

DOCCS reported on Wednesday that there have been 889 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 108 active cases, in the prison system. More than 70 inmates at Greene Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, while there are over 30 cases involving inmates and staff at Elmira Correctional Facility.

No cases have been reported among the inmate populations at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities in Cayuga County.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced measures to address COVID-19 clusters in different areas of the state. He thinks there should be a similar approach with prisons where there are surges in confirmed cases.

"Visitation should be immediately suspended at hotspot facilities and DOCCS should require anyone who visits an incarcerated inmate provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 14 days," Powers said.