Oberacker wants state aid for localities affected by SUNY Oneonta COVID-19 outbreak

Oberacker, who thinks SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras responded quickly to the outbreak, argues that the situation at SUNY Oneonta was mishandled. That's why he supports "immediate financial relief" for Otsego County and businesses affected by the outbreak.

He noted that before the COVID-19 spike involving SUNY Oneonta students, Otsego County had a low infection rate. The number of confirmed cases in the county was among the lowest in the state.

"We need help and since this predicament was caused by a state institution, we now look to the state for the aid and relief we so desperately need," Oberacker said.

The state has deployed resources to Otsego County and SUNY Oneonta to aid with the response to the outbreak. Community testing clinics were set up so any resident could be tested for COVID-19. SUNY Oneonta staff and students were tested. But there is no indication from the state that financial aid will be provided to local governments or businesses impacted by the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Oberacker is running for the open seat in the 51st state Senate District, which includes Otsego County. He is seeking to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward, who has served in the Senate since 1987.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.

