On House floor, John Katko explains decision to support Trump impeachment (video)

"Now, just as the Capitol Police protected us, Congress must match that courage and protect the Constitution, our democratic processes and this nation," he added.

Katko panned Trump for inciting the insurrection — the subject of the article of impeachment that the House will consider on Wednesday. He said the president's role is "undeniable."

"Both on social media ahead of Jan. 6 and in his speech that day, he deliberately promoted baseless theories creating a combustible environment of misinformation and division," Katko said. "To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of this democracy.

"For this reason, I will vote to impeach this president."

Katko is one of four Republicans who, as of Tuesday, have said they will support impeaching Trump. Joining the Syracuse-area congressman is U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican. U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Fred Upton are also in favor of impeachment.

As Katko spoke out about the need for accountability, he also called for unity.

"After last week's attack on the Capitol, it is clear our nation is more divided than ever in recent history," he said. "We began this great experiment over 240 years ago and to preserve it, we must remember our faith, race or political party is not what unites us. What unites us is that we are Americans. I'd encourage members of this body and everyone at home to remember that simple truth."

