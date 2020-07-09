On telephone town hall, Rep. John Katko says he supports another round of stimulus checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko told constituents during a telephone town hall Thursday that he thinks there should be another round of stimulus checks to help Americans, especially the unemployed, struggling due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katko, R-Camillus, revealed his position in response to a question about the additional $600 weekly benefit paid to unemployed Americans. The payments, which expire at the end of this month, were authorized in a coronavirus relief bill signed by President Donald Trump in March.

One consequence of the extra $600 payments is that many workers, even if their employers have resumed operations, are choosing to stay at home and collect the unemployment benefits. The caller during Katko's tele-town hall is a business owner who is struggling because some of his employees haven't returned to work since they can earn more on unemployment.

Katko acknowledged that the additional assistance has been a "boon" for workers, especially those in low-income fields. But he also recognized that the payments can be a disincentive for people to return to work.

As House and Senate leaders continue to discuss another coronavirus relief bill, Katko wants to include incentives for people to get back to work. One proposal he supports is sending a second stimulus check.