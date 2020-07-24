× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

During congressional campaigns, you'll hear a lot about jobs and the economy. But that discussion is much different this year.

A global pandemic has ravaged the economy. Millions of Americans, including many residents of the 24th Congressional District, have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment. The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown have revealed preexisting weaknesses in our economy, especially our reliance on low-wage workers.

In The Citizen's latest "On the Issues" story, we asked Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter about what needs to be done in the short-term to boost the economy and what long-term changes are needed for a more prosperous economy.

John Katko

Katko, R-Camillus, outlined the COVID-19 relief bills he supported in Congress. The most notable measure was the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that included economic impact payments ($1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples) and provided additional unemployment benefits.

The law, which was signed in late March, also created the Paycheck Protection Program. Scores of businesses have applied for loans through the program to retain employees and cover expenses.

In terms of additional short-term relief, Katko wants direct aid for small local governments, such as the city of Auburn and Cayuga County. The CARES Act included direct funding for larger municipalities, but not for local governments with populations under 500,000.

Katko doesn't think local governments should be punished for following health guidelines and shutting down businesses and other non-essential activities.

"By doing that, they destroyed their tax revenue, especially their sales tax revenue, so we have to help them going forward," Katko said.

Congress is in the midst of negotiations now on legislation that may include assistance for state and local governments. Katko thinks that if Congress approves such a bill, it would help businesses, individuals and governments get through the next few months. Once we get to the fall, he said, "I think we're going to be OK."

The main long-term proposal offered by Katko is a large-scale infrastructure bill. He thinks Congress has missed opportunities to address this issue. He was critical of House Democrats for a recent attempt to pass an infrastructure plan. The House passed its bill without GOP input.

Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, described it as a "messaging bill." He voted against it, and a Democratic group launched an ad campaign panning his vote.

While he opposed the Democrats' plan, he has been involved in prior attempts to pass an infrastructure bill. In 2018, he led a working group with members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that drafted an infrastructure proposal. The comprehensive plan covered many aspects of infrastructure, including bridges, broadband, roads and water.

He's made other recommendations in conversations with the White House, including expanding opportunity zones to spur private investment and creating U.S.-based supply chains.

"I think the highway bill and infrastructure, in general, could be a centerpiece for a great stimulus package if it's done the right way," Katko said. "I hope that's part of the consideration going forward."

Dana Balter

Short-term relief is important, according to Balter. She wants continued assistance from Congress to help struggling businesses, individuals and organizations that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Balter lauded Congress for its action on a handful of COVID-19 relief bills, but added that it's "far from enough." While the CARES Act included payments for single filers and households, that's been the only direct aid to Americans. She thinks Congress needs to take action to provide additional assistance to individuals and families.

She shares Katko's stance that local governments need direct aid, but she also mentioned that state governments are in dire need of assistance. She criticized Katko for his vote against a Democratic proposal that would've brought roughly $1 billion in aid to local governments in the 24th district.

"That aid is critically important, as is the aid to New York state," Balter said. "We have been warned that there will be, potentially, a 20% cut across the board in funding from the state. That translates to layoffs in police departments and fire departments. It translates into schools staying closed. It translates into social workers being furloughed so kids and families are not getting the support services that they need. It translates to low supplies in food banks. It translates to cuts in public health programs.

"These are very real consequences of not getting the federal support that we need. I want to be really clear about that — the need for federal funding and how problematic it is that the congressman voted against that aid package. I hope Congress passes more. I hope the Senate takes up that bill. They should've done it weeks ago. We need to get that bill passed through the Senate, but we also need to do more."

The long-term solutions, from Balter's perspective, would involve an examination of the economic uncertainty millions of Americans are facing every day. With the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes that there will be a reevaluation of priorities and that underlying problems in the economic system are addressed.

What Balter wants is federal government support for businesses, households, individuals and nonprofit organizations. While part of that is building on the aid through COVID-19 relief bills, it would also require further investments. One idea is an infrastructure jobs program, similar to the Works Progress Administration, an agency established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of his New Deal.

"That was one of the keys to coming out of the Great Depression," Balter said. "It can be one of the keys to getting our entire economy back on its feet coming out of the pandemic."

She added that would help solve problems with infrastructure, including bridges, broadband, renewable energy delivery, roads, transportation and water systems.

Balter repeated her criticism of the 2017 tax law and, additionally, the Paycheck Protection Program because of who benefited the program. She believes the law and the program mostly benefited larger companies instead of smaller businesses.

With future programs, she wants to focus on working families.

"We should not go back to an economy where somebody who works full-time can't pay their rent," Balter said. "And there are far too many people right here in our community who face those kinds of challenges. When we come out on the other side of this, we need to be rebuilding an economy that works for everyone, where everyone has a fair shot at success, where everyone can earn living wages and where there is growth potential for people to build a better future for themselves and for their kids. That's got to be our guiding principle."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

