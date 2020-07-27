On the Issues: Dana Balter, John Katko debate 2017 tax law

She recalled debating Katko about the bill in 2018. When he argued that it would bring jobs and increase wages, she disagreed. One of the chief criticisms of the law is that it would provide incentives to companies that outsource jobs. There have been proposals to end tax benefits for corporations that send jobs overseas.

There are other problems with the law, according to Balter. She blasted corporations that pay no or lower taxes, but instead of hiring more workers or increasing wages, they provided those benefits to executives or shareholders through stock buybacks.

"It is outrageous," she said.

She also remembered the response to her claim in 2018 that the tax law would lead to calls from Republican leaders to address Medicare and Social Security. She said that Katko accused her of lying and spreading fear, but GOP leaders have said that because of the growing national debt — a Congressional Budget Office estimate suggests that the tax law will add nearly $2 trillion to the debt — they want to explore Medicare and Social Security reform. (Katko has said he wouldn't support cuts to the social insurance programs.)