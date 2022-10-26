On the issues: Holden, Tenney on abortion

Economic concerns, such as inflation and gas prices, are the top issue in the upcoming election. But some voters say abortion is their No. 1 issue.

The reason for that is the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The court's decision overruled the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Now, there is no federal right to an abortion. It is up to the states to decide whether abortion should be legal.

In the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden are on opposite sides of the abortion debate.

The Citizen asked them whether they support or oppose abortion rights. If they support abortion rights, do they think Congress should pass legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law? If they oppose, should Congress pass a national abortion ban?

Here are the candidates' responses:

Steven Holden: When the Supreme Court overturned Roe, millions of women lost the right to control their own lives. We must codify reproductive rights at the federal level so that women can make their own healthcare and family planning choices. Republicans have always said that abortion was a state’s rights issue, yet almost immediately after the activist Supreme Court majority reversed 50 years of establish law with the Dobbs decision, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bill that would make abortion a federal crime. Republican extremists continue to place women’s lives in danger to promote their own religious ideology. These hard decisions are often painful decisions that should be made by women with the advice of their healthcare providers, and not by the government. In Congress, I always will support the rights of women to control their own destinies.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: I raised my son Trey as a single parent and am honored to be a strongly pro-life candidate, who has consistently been endorsed by organizations like Susan B. Anthony List and National Right to Life. The United States Constitution is fundamentally a life-affirming document, and the recent Dobbs decision overturning Roe and Casey reaffirmed this important principle. Now, the Supreme Court has returned this decision to voters and their elected representatives at the state level, where it should have been decided in the first place. I will continue to back compassionate pro-life policies to ensure that all women, especially the most vulnerable, have robust access to the tools and resources they need to make life-affirming decisions for themselves and their families.