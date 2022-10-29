On the issues: Holden, Tenney on climate change, water quality

For residents of the Finger Lakes, there is a connection between climate change and water quality.

In Auburn, the city gets its drinking water from Owasco Lake. The emergence of harmful algal blooms has become a late summer tradition. There has been plenty of research done on what's causing the blooms to develop. One of the contributing factors: climate change.

The Citizen asked the candidates for the 24th Congressional District seat, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden, for their positions on addressing climate change and how to protect water resources in the region.

Climate change

Question: There is a disagreement over how best to tackle climate change. What policies do you support to combat climate change?

Tenney: I believe firmly that we can secure our energy independence as a nation while continuing to be good stewards of our environment, and I am leading the way in Congress to make sure this is exactly what we do. I recently joined with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce the Clean Energy Future Through Innovation Act, which aims to lower carbon emissions in the power sector by 80% over the next 30 years by embracing a balanced all-of-the-above strategy. This bill harnesses the free market to increase investments in bold forward-thinking technologies that will drive down energy costs, reduce emissions, and unleash unprecedented innovation. Unlike the radical Green New Deal policies that would bankrupt our nation and raise consumer costs, the legislation I introduced is reasonable and responsible. It brings together a diverse range of stakeholders to ensure America continues to prioritize practical and realistic energy solutions.

Holden: Climate change is real, and it poses a threat to life on earth that we can’t ignore. The number of global refugees rose to 27 million this year, and we have no solution to deal with this level of human tragedy. If we fail to respond to climate change, by 2050, 1.5 billion people will be displaced by extreme weather events and famine. Time is running out! Our near future holds periods of intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, flooding, and catastrophic storms. The cause is the accumulation of greenhouse gasses from burning fossil fuels. We must wean ourselves from these products and create an economy based on green energy. The US can become a global leader in this new economy, which will create millions of new jobs, while reducing our dependence on oil producers that threaten our national security. Climate change deniers who stubbornly remain addicted to the money from big oil and other greenhouse gas producers are standing in the way of progress. They, like my opponent who promotes fracking, will always choose environmental polluters over environmental protectors. Named to the League of Conservation Voter’s list of the Dirty Dozen in 2018, my opponent proposes to deny federal energy grants to any state that bans fracking, a destructive technology that threatens the ecology of a district that depends for its economy on the purity of Finger Lakes and its many waterways. Cutting such funding would be detrimental to our District due to it being the home of two nuclear sites that rely on Federal funds to provide clean energy to millions of New York residents.

Water quality

Q: The health of the Finger Lakes is important because many of these lakes serve as drinking water sources for nearby communities. (Owasco Lake, for example, provides drinking water to the city of Auburn and neighboring towns.) What will you do in Congress to ensure that these waters remain safe for Auburnians and others to drink?

Holden: New York's abundant rivers, streams, lakes, and coastal waters are used for drinking water, recreation, fishing, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing. We call NY24 “The Lake District” because of the beautiful lakes and natural resources we have in this region. I like to say, “water is life” and clean water is essential to the quality of our lives. Many of the lakes provide drinking water to residents. I will work toward ensuring that our lands and waters are protected by programs that track the quality of the waters, identify and investigate sources of pollution, control these sources and develop strategies to address water quality threats. The Green Initiative for New York, the only statewide ballot initiative to pass last year, passed on a bipartisan basis, and it is something that we can build upon at the Federal level.

Tenney: The Finger Lakes region is a state and national treasure. I currently represent Oneida Lake, which is considered the “thumb” of the Finger Lakes and have lived on or near Oneida Lake for the past 17 years. I strongly support efforts to protect and preserve the entire Finger Lakes region for future generations, while ensuring their resources remain clean and safe. In Congress, I have advocated on behalf of local requests for federal investment in our region’s water infrastructure. New Yorkers pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, yet our state's water infrastructure, especially in rural communities, is in desperate need of repair. This is why I have prioritized targeted investments in our water infrastructure through the Community Project Funding initiative, which has returned federal dollars to upstate New York for critical water projects that would otherwise remain unfunded. I also support federal conservation programs to protect public and private land, streams, and waterways. I have cosponsored legislation to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation program so it can continue to be relied upon for generations to come. In addition, I support fully funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which promotes the strength and resilience of the Great Lakes ecosystem that spans our region.