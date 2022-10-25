On the issues: Holden, Tenney on combating inflation, high gas prices

(Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting where the 24th Congressional District candidates stand on the issues. Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden responded to a questionnaire provided by The Citizen. Their answers are presented in full and only lightly edited if there were punctuation or spelling errors.)

In public polling, it's the issue voters say is the most important to them: The economy.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, affecting everything from the cost of groceries to prices at the pump. While gas prices have been on the decline, they still remain above $3 per gallon.

Questions: What do you support to combat high inflation and bring consumer prices down? What do you think should be done to lower gas prices?

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: I am a fiscal Conservative who has always fought to put the New York taxpayers first. In Congress, one of my priorities is to restore fiscal accountability to Washington. In contrast to my opponent, who wants to spend more of your tax dollars on progressive priorities, I am fighting to reign in the Democrats’ reckless spending, which is a key driver of soaring inflation. It is the worst impulse of career politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to think they can solve a problem by throwing money at it, and this is exactly what Democrats in Congress have done, with devastating consequences for our prosperity and opportunity. In addition to stopping runaway spending, I also support unleashing our economic dynamism by making the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, which will keep more money in the pockets of hardworking families and small businesses throughout our region. I strongly supported the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, because it delivered immediate relief to working families and small businesses. I support legislation to make these critical tax cuts permanent, so no American ever receives a tax increase.

Under Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, energy prices have soared to their highest point in our nation’s history because they have catered to far-left climate activists who continue to prioritize unrealistic green energy fantasies over realistic and achievable clean energy priorities. This approach has crushed our economic prosperity, raised costs, and hurt small businesses and family farms. In Congress I have led the charge to flip the script on these failed policies by unleashing the production of safe, clean, and reliable American energy. I support legislation to reverse President Biden’s order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands as well as his irresponsible decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline. I also introduced a bill to promote safe natural gas exploration. Natural gas has allowed the United States to reduce our CO2 emissions by 30%, making it the single most important driver of emissions reductions over the last two decades. Rather than demonizing natural gas exploration to appease far-left activists, we must unleash an all-of-the-above energy strategy that embraces safe and responsible exploration here in America.

Steven Holden: The first step in creating a solution to a problem is to understand the cause of the problem. It will take years for scholars to fully understand the damage done to the economy and to the American psyche by the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst human tragedy since the flu epidemic of 1918, and the worst economic crisis since the great depression. A million Americans lost their lives, many isolated and alone at the time of their deaths. Thousands of businesses were shuttered, many permanently, and unemployment rose to 22 million. Warehouses lost their inventories, producers ceased production, and products in the pipeline sat in unloaded containers at our ports and air terminals. The service industry ground to a halt. The economy contracted by nearly 20%.

In response to the crisis, the Biden administration pumped nearly $6 trillion into pandemic relief to stimulate the economy and to put money directly into the hands of those in need. For its part, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero. Since the spring of 2020, the economy has surged at a rate equivalent to its earlier retraction, and it has recovered. The employment rate is the highest in 50 years and wages have increased as businesses recruit workers back into the workforce, but it will take time for everything to get back to normal.

The high inflation rate is mostly related to the rapid response (perhaps an over-response) to the pandemic. Government actions put money into the hands of consumers who bought up remaining inventory and generated an increased demand for goods not in large supply—when demand exceeds supply, prices increase. With increased salaries came increased costs to producers, who passed those costs onto the consumer as higher prices. The Trump tariffs and trade wars with China also caused a snag in the supply chain. Oil refinery capacity in the US was already below normal due to decreased investment and natural disasters. The unexpected invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation led to further gasoline shortages, which were exacerbated by the recent decision of the OPEC+ nations to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day. The result is an increase in price at the pump. Finally, there is corporate greed. In the second quarter of 2022, corporate profits rose by 9.1%, a record high of $2.62 trillion.

Basic economic principles suggest that prices come down when demand decreases or supplies increase or competition between suppliers increases. Some consumer prices will decrease as the economy continues to grow. Warehouses will fill again as supply chains become unclogged and producers increase production. The Inflation Reduction Act will help to reduce the cost of expensive medications for seniors and others with chronic illnesses. A windfall profit tax may discourage price gouging by some companies. President Biden has already opened strategic oil reserves, which will have a small effect. I have mixed feelings about price gouging legislation. On the one hand, it seems fair and logical, especially for low-income families, but could lead to rationing. On the other hand, keeping prices low during emergencies promotes panic buying with emptied store shelves and drives increased demand. I think the economy will continue to recover as supply chains open and products become more available and think we will be seeing higher gas prices for the foreseeable future. This dependence on foreign should cause Americans to think more carefully about energy independence and about investing in renewable energy resources.