On the issues: Holden, Tenney on faith in elections, democracy

Siena College asked voters what they view as the most important issue in the 2022 elections. One of the issues on the minds of many voters: "Threats to democracy."

With that in mind, The Citizen asked candidates for the 24th Congressional District this question: The 2024 presidential election is around the corner. In your view, what must be done to ensure that all Americans, regardless of political affiliation and candidate preference, believe that the election is conducted fairly and that they can have faith in the results?

Steven Holden: As a congressman, protecting and defending democracy will be my most important charge. I did that for twenty years abroad, and I will do that here. You can’t claim to be a defender of Election Integrity while casting doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, like my opponent does. We need a unifier for this vast and diverse district, not election deniers who vote against protecting our sacred right to have our votes counted. We need to protect voters rights and not see them constantly whittled away, which Republicans continue to do because they know the more people who vote, the less likely they’ll win. Let’s face it: the last two GOP presidents only won by razor-thin margins in the electoral college. My opponent stands with Republican extremists who want to undermine election integrity to maintain their power instead of respecting the will of the people.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: A historic number of Americans from both parties have concerns about the fairness and transparency of America’s elections. To help address and solve these concerns, I founded the House Election Integrity Caucus in Congress, the only one of its kind in our national government. Free and fair elections, which also ensure that our private right to vote as citizens is protected, are the cornerstone of our Constitutional Republic. Voting is the most profound expression of self-governance that is guaranteed by our Constitution. The Election Integrity Caucus, which now has more than 60 members, is driving the conversation around election reform in Congress to shape policy outcomes and restore faith in our democratic process. The Caucus recently exposed the extent to which Mark Zuckerberg funneled private contributions to election agencies in overwhelmingly Democrat counties to Get Out the Vote in the 2020 election, which amounted to unprecedented interference in our elections that has gone largely unreported by the mainstream media. The Election Integrity Caucus introduced the End Zuckerbucks Act to put a stop to the corrupt practice. The Election Integrity Caucus will continue to bring Americans together around commonsense ideas and solutions to improve our elections, increase transparency, and restore trust in the process.