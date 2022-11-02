On the issues: Holden, Tenney on guns

Gun violence has increased across the country and has it affected families and friends of victims who live in the 24th Congressional District.

Andre Mackniel, of Auburn, was one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Tops store in Buffalo. There was a shooting that wounded an employee at an Auburn bar in June. A man was killed in a separate shooting outside of an Auburn bar.

While there has been federal and state legislation to combat gun violence, the problem isn't going away.

The Citizen asked Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden what they would do to address gun violence while preserving Second Amendment rights.

Steven Holden: I swore an oath to defend the Constitution, including the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms; however, as elected representatives, we also have a sacred and Constitutional duty to defend our citizens from an epidemic of gun-related violence. I, like many, struggle to reconcile these two duties.

In 2021 alone, nearly 49,000 Americans, including more than 4,500 children and teens under the age of 20, lost their lives to gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of deaths of our children, even more than automobile accidents. This level of violence is unique among civilized nations, and I refuse to accept that this is the price we must be willing to pay to live in America. Our children have a right to feel safe in school, and our citizens have a right to be safe in the places where they shop or where they worship.

It is incomprehensible to me that an 18-year-old can buy a military-type assault weapon and unlimited rounds of ammunition but is deemed not yet mature enough to buy a beer or a cigarette. It is inconceivable to me that we require everyone who wishes to drive a car, a potentially lethal weapon, to pass a written test and then a driving test, yet there are no competency requirements to buy and use a gun that can kill dozens of innocent victims in a matter of minutes. All guns used in 22 mass shootings since 2012, that left 374 dead, including the 32 killed in May of this year in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX, were purchased legally. The shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde were 18 years old. There is something seriously wrong.

I am not opposed to gun ownership. I have had guns all my life. I got my first gun from my grandfather when I was 17. He taught me how to use it safely. I earned the Expert Infantryman Badge in the Army, and I am proficient in the use of all infantry combat firearms. In all cases, my training in the safe and effective use of these weapons was lengthy and rigorous. For civilians, I support common sense and objective restrictions to gun ownership, like background checks, red flag laws, fingerprints, and mandatory instruction and testing. I don’t believe that weapons designed for the battlefield belong in the hands of civilians. It is a matter of public safety. The armed security guard, a police veteran with years of experience and training, was one of the first to die in the Buffalo shooting. He confronted a shooter wearing military body armor and carrying an assault rifle: he didn’t have a chance. These weapons of war do not belong in the hands of children.

Democrats in Congress have put forth several bills designed to protect the public from gun violence. They include the Active Shooter Alert Act, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, the Protecting our Kids Act, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act. In all cases, they were not supported by most Republican legislators, including my opponent, who accepted large donations from the gun lobbies. We need to find a balance that protects the public while honoring the intentions of our founders. That balance requires reasonable compromises. In Congress, I will work across the aisle to find those who are willing to work with me to find those compromises.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: The Second Amendment guarantees and protects the right of law-abiding American citizens to keep and bear arms, and I will always protect it. I was the first member of the New York State Assembly to introduce a bill repealing Andrew Cuomo’s disastrous and unconstitutional SAFE Act. Last year, I authored and led a Congressional amicus curiae (friend of court) brief joined by 175 of my House colleagues in support of the plaintiffs’ effort in NYSRPA v. Bruen to overturn New York’s unconstitutional Sullivan Law. The Sullivan Law, enacted in 1911, severely restricted the rights of concealed carry permit holders for over a century. While we succeeded in striking down this law in a landmark Supreme Court case this year, Governor Kathy Hochul responded by passing the so-called Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which is more egregious in curtailing our rights than even the SAFE Act under Governor Cuomo. I recently introduced a House Resolution condemning this unconstitutional bill and I will continue my fight on your behalf to overturn it. I have always received the highest rating from every major Second Amendment civil rights organization, including the NRA, based on my proven record of standing up for the Second Amendment. I will always live up to my oath to protect and defend the Constitutional rights of all Americans.