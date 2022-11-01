On the issues: Holden, Tenney on immigration

If there is one thing both parties can agree on it's the need for immigration reform.

The problem: They can't agree what that legislation should look like.

The situation at the southern border has brought more attention to immigration policy. The Border Patrol reported a record 2.7 million encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Citizen asked the candidates for the 24th Congressional District seat, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden, for their positions on immigration reform.

Question: There has been a record number of encounters reported at the southern border in 2022. What must Congress do to secure the border while also preserving the United States' history of welcoming immigrants into the country?

Steven Holden: There are significant challenges on our southern border, and they must be addressed. The presence of so many people trying to enter our country is a crisis that is felt particularly by those who live in the Border States. But if history teaches us anything about the persecution of any group, it is that it begins with name calling and blame-pinning and proceeds to dehumanizing rhetoric and threatening behavior. This is not an invasion, and these are not murderers, drug dealers and rapists. They are fellow human beings who do not deserve to be treated like criminals, they do not deserve to have their children ripped from their arms and taken away, and they do not deserve to be caged like wild animals.

If we are to understand this situation and find a solution, we must begin by accepting these people for who they really are. They are poor and desperate fellow human beings. Many are fleeing horrifying violence that threatens their lives daily, and they are seeking asylum. They are willing to endure unspeakable hardships to have what we in America have, and what we too often take for granted. They want what all our ancestors wanted when they came to these shores. They just want a fair chance to build a better and safer life for themselves and their families. They want a chance at the American dream.

We need common sense, bipartisan policies that treat all immigrants fairly and humanely. We need more resources and facilities at the border so that the processing of asylum requests can occur more quickly. We need a process for the “dreamers” who came to this country as children, and for other recipients of temporary humanitarian programs, to obtain permanent legal status. We need a way to improve the H-2A visa program to facilitate the entry of agricultural workers who are so critical to our economy. A bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican senators has assembled to work on legislative proposals to reform our immigration system, and I support that approach. Should I have the honor of serving in the House of Representatives, I would be pleased to join such a group in that body.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: Upstate New York’s history and culture has been greatly enriched by legal immigrants from across the world. Early in my career I was honored to play a role with the Utica Refugee Center in resettling Bosnian refugees to Central New York. I went on to help them eventually publish Mostovi, which was the first Bosnian-language newspaper in our area. But today, our legal immigration system is broken – it prioritizes those who abuse the law while penalizing those who follow it. This Fiscal Year, the Biden Administration broke the record for the largest number of illegal immigrants ever encountered at our border, with more than two million individuals being stopped and over 900,000 evading law enforcement. President Biden, Border Czar Kamala Harris, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have all failed to keep our nation safe and must be held accountable. A Republican Congress will take the steps needed to immediately restore operational control of our border, which includes finishing the border wall, increasing funding for border agents, and deploying cutting-edge technology. This is a national security and humanitarian imperative that we will deliver on day one, and it will be done in a manner that is compassionate, principled, and rooted firmly in our nation’s values and security.