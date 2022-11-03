On the issues: Holden, Tenney on Medicare and Social Security

Two programs that are important for older Americans are Medicare and Social Security.

The Citizen asked Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden what they think Congress must do to preserve both programs for future generations.

Steven Holden: Our seniors have paid into Social Security and Medicare their entire adult lives. They believed that funds would be available so they could retire and live out the final years with dignity and security. The future they planned on, and believed they paid for, is in jeopardy, and it has been in jeopardy for many years. The funds that support these two essential programs are facing insolvency, and some hard decisions must be made. In June, the Social Security and Medicare Trustees issued their annual reports detailing the financial state of America’s two largest entitlement programs. Their conclusion: Medicare will go bankrupt in 2028 and the Social Security Trust Funds for old-aged benefits and disability benefits will become exhausted by 2035. Currently, these programs contribute to nearly one-half of the national debt.

If Republicans gain control of Congress, they have promised to allow the US government to default on its debts—in other words they threaten to shut the government down—unless Biden agrees to make cuts in these essential social programs. Their political calculation is that Biden and the Democrats will be forced to save these programs by making necessarily difficult decisions, and then they will reap the political benefit by claiming that the Democrats abandoned the elderly, people with disabilities, and the sick.

This cynical tactic of extortion demonstrates why politicians are held in such low esteem. Clearly, there are only two basic ways to stave off insolvency. One is to reduce benefits, including increasing the age of retirement for social security benefits, and/or to increase payroll taxes. Both are political non-starters in this toxic and divisive political environment. While they were in power, Republicans had the ability to make the hard and politically risky decisions to save these programs. They didn’t. In fact, Trump issued an executive order to suspend Social Security payroll taxes and suggested at the time that he might move to make it permanent. This was absolute folly!

I support President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that gives tax credits for Affordable Healthcare, that allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for expensive medications, and that caps prices for insulin. That should help to reduce the burden on Medicare. As is the case with immigration, the solvency of these two entitlement programs is an American problem, and it requires collective, bipartisan solutions. Using extortion to force one party to make the hard choices, and then face a storm of criticism by the other party, maybe a good political strategy, but it is not right.

I hope to represent the New York 24th Congressional District. I have an extensive background in finance, and in particular, government finance. I can play and important role in reaching a bipartisan solution to this problem. I have over 20 years of Financial Management experience with the Federal Government, and I am uniquely qualified to tackle the solvency of these critical programs. I am one of the few candidates in this election cycle who has been certified by the Federal Government to handle taxpayers’ dollars. I have trained more than 1,000 Government Financial Managers and Contracting personnel to do the same. I understand how important these programs are, and I pledge to put my vast experience to work in finding a way to ensure their continuation.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: Medicare and Social Security are vital programs that provide financial stability to the majority of retirees. When I was caring for my parents in their final days, they relied on these programs for comfort and peace of mind. I understand the need to ensure they are available for future generations. I will always fight to protect and preserve these programs for current beneficiaries as well as strengthen them for future ones. To preserve the promise of these vital programs, we must turn our economy around and restore pro-growth policies that tackle inflation, lower costs and expand prosperity. In Congress, I have always been an advocate for our entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and small businesses, and I will continue to be. I also support repealing the income tax on Social Security benefits to allow seniors to keep more of their money. As a cosponsor of the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, I understand this important change will allow limited funds to go even further for retirees, which is needed now more than ever.

On the issues: Holden, Tenney on guns Gun violence has increased across the country and has it affected families and friends of vi…

On the issues: Holden, Tenney on immigration If there is one thing both parties can agree on it's the need for immigration reform.

On the issues: Holden, Tenney on climate change, water quality For residents of the Finger Lakes, there is a connection between climate change and water quality.

On the issues: Holden, Tenney on abortion Economic concerns, such as inflation and gas prices, are the top issue in the upcoming elect…