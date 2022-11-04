On the issues: Holden, Tenney on military aid for Ukraine, helping Ukrainian refugees

The war in Ukraine rages on after Russia's invasion in February. As the election nears, there have been questions about the United States providing military aid to Ukraine and how to best help Ukrainians fleeing the violence.

Many Auburn and Cayuga County residents have been following the events in Ukraine and it's not just because it's a big news story. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 2.3% of the county's population has Ukrainian ancestry, the highest percentage of any New York county.

The Citizen asked the two candidates running in the 24th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden, the following questions: Do you support continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine? And do you support assisting Ukrainian refugees seeking safety in the U.S., including some who have settled here in Auburn and Cayuga County?

Steven Holden: As President Biden stated (on Oct. 4), the U.S. will never recognize the Russian Federation’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory. President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian Federation aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision of a $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including the HIMARS air defense artillery systems with its anti-aircraft ammunition, and armored vehicles. President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to the Russian Federation’s purported annexation. He welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues. In addition, President Biden noted the ongoing efforts of the United States to rally the world behind Ukraine’s efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

We must provide all the goods and materials Ukraine needs to win a war they didn’t ask for and keep the authoritarian Putin at bay. As well, the Russian Federation’s occupation of Ukraine destabilizes global food and crude oil markets, which also is responsible for inflation. I also support assisting Ukrainian refugees seeking safety her in our State, as New York has the largest Ukrainian population in the US.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney: Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine was unwarranted and unprovoked. I stand with the vibrant Ukrainian American community across the Finger Lakes in condemning Vladimir Putin’s actions. I support targeted humanitarian assistance and help to those who are suffering as a result. I also support investing in our military as well as targeted military assistance to ensure Ukraine can defend itself, which also includes support to allies like Poland that have taken on millions of refugees. I also support assistance to countries like Israel that face constant threats from Iran. While these investments advance our security, it is equally important that every dollar of taxpayer assistance be vigorously monitored and tracked, which is why I have always supported robust oversight and accountability measures of U.S. funds. We cannot project weakness on the world stage. Presidents like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump were bold leaders who knew that if our response to aggression was to do nothing, we would send a message to our enemies that America is weak and vulnerable. I agree, which is why targeted and proactive assistance with strong oversight sends a clear message to our adversaries around the world, including China and Iran, that there are consequences if you threaten the United States.