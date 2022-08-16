On the issues: Wells, Williams on inflation, crime and more

The Citizen asked Steve Wells and Brandon Williams, the two Republicans running in the 22nd Congressional District (Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County) for their thoughts on important issues ahead of the Aug. 23 primary election.

Both candidates completed our questionnaire. Here are their responses. (Note: The responses have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Economy/inflation

Question: What actions do you support to address inflation?

Steve Wells: Out-of-control spending by the Biden Administration and far-left Washington Democrats, coupled with a disastrous energy policy, has led to record-high, runaway inflation. Families across Central New York are paying more for gas and groceries than ever before.

Rather than address these crises, just this week, Democrats passed another reckless spending bill. By including billions of dollars for climate spending and authorizing massive tax hikes, this bill will only add to inflation and hurt our local job-creators – putting families in an even tighter spot.

The Biden Administration has failed to produce a cohesive strategy to address this crisis. We need to cut wasteful spending and address the root cause of inflation by promoting energy independence, ensuring local businesses can prosper and invest in our community, and have serious conversations about government spending and over-regulation.

As a local family business owner, I have created over a thousand good-paying jobs and have the experience to take on these challenges. I know that we need to act to jumpstart our economic recovery and in Washington I will be a leading voice to cut red tape, drive job growth and lower taxes so that CNY families can keep more of what they earn.

Brandon Williams: We must first immediately reduce out-of-control government spending, which is the main cause of the inflation. And second, we must reverse the irresponsible energy policies of the Biden administration and return to energy independence.

Q: While gas prices are on the decline, they are still above $4 per gallon in New York and other states. What should the federal government do to lower gas prices?

Wells: See response to the first question.

Williams: Congress should fix the root cause of unaffordable gas prices: unnecessary regulations on the oil industry. Every decision of the Biden administration has been to curtail domestic production and deliberately raise gas prices — canceling drilling leases, canceling pipelines, and erecting even greater barriers for building refineries and LNG facilities.

Q: What policies do you support to encourage economic growth for businesses and economic prosperity for residents of the 22nd district?

Wells: See response to the first question.

Williams: Fighting to bring back jobs to the 22nd district will be my number one priority. While the prospect of a chip manufacturer building a plant in CNY is promising, we shouldn’t have to bribe companies to invest in New York State. We need to make it easier for businesses to work and thrive here. Sadly, a large factor in discouraging economic growth stems from state policies.

Abortion

Q: Do you support or oppose abortion rights? If you support, would you vote to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law? If you oppose, should Congress pass a federal law banning abortion?

Wells: I agree with the Supreme Court that this issue should be decided by the states. I do not support federal funding for abortion -- indirectly or directly.

Williams: I am pro-life. Abortion eliminates all future possibilities for the life that it takes. Recent Supreme Court rulings have rightly left it up to the individual states to regulate abortion. Federal spending should not go to organizations whose purpose is primarily to provide abortion services.

Q: Regardless of your general view of abortion, do you think there should be exceptions (in case of a ban) for rape, incest, or if the mother's health is in jeopardy?

Wells: I agree with the Supreme Court that this issue should be decided by the states. I do not support federal funding for abortion -- indirectly or directly.

Williams: Yes.

Crime/gun violence

Q: In your view, what is the federal government's role to help local and state governments address crime?

Wells: Addressing rampant crime across this country and supporting our law enforcement is among my top priorities. In New York, bail reform has led to an increase in violent crime – and we’ve seen a push from the far-left to implement this type of disastrous policy on the federal level, while they continue to push to ‘Defund the Police’ and demonize law enforcement. As a former criminal prosecutor, I will always stand up for law enforcement, work to prevent the enactment of reckless policies, and build collaboration between federal and state law enforcement to combat violent crime.

Williams: The federal government should help state and local governments to fully fund their police departments. Encouraging states to strengthen their bail laws and reverse this disastrous bail reform that we have here in New York state.

Q: What federal action should be taken to combat gun violence and mass shootings?

Wells: I am a Second Amendment supporter, gun owner, and avid outdoorsman. I was taught at the age of 11 to be a responsible gun owner. As a prosecutor, I prosecuted cases involving the illegal use of firearms. These experiences and my reverence for the U.S. Constitution inform my view. I will oppose efforts to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens, including legislation that does not include due process protections. I support concealed carry reciprocity.

I recognize the level of gun violence in this country is horrific and we need to act. I support strengthening and improving our NICS background check system to ensure criminals and individuals who should not have access to firearms are prevented from getting them. We must strongly enforce existing laws on the books. I also support bolstering school safety efforts to secure our schools and keep our kids safe.

Williams: Greater investment into mental health services.

Q: Should Congress approve legislation that allows concealed carry reciprocity?

Wells: I support concealed carry reciprocity.

Williams: Yes.

Q: Do you support so-called "red flag" laws that would allow guns to be removed from someone who is deemed to be a threat to themselves and/or others?

Wells: I will oppose efforts to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens, including legislation that does not include due process protections.

Williams: No, the laws lack due process which is required under the Constitution and are ripe for abuse by the government.

Climate change

Q: What actions should the federal government take to combat climate change?

Wells: We need an all-of-the-above strategy. I support producing American energy to bring costs down for families, while investing in clean nuclear power and renewables.

I believe that the U.S. cannot address this challenge alone. If we are going to enter a climate pact, countries globally must embrace it so that we are not put at a competitive disadvantage.

Williams: Foster development of nuclear and natural gas power generation.

Q: How do you think we need to balance climate action with our need for energy?

Wells: We need an all-of-the-above strategy. I support producing American energy to bring costs down for families, while investing in clean nuclear power and renewables.

I believe that the U.S. cannot address this challenge alone. If we are going to enter a climate pact, countries globally must embrace it so that we are not put at a competitive disadvantage.

Williams: We should foster and accelerate development of clean and reliable energy sources from nuclear and natural gas. We should simultaneously pursue natural solutions for carbon sequestration by increasing photosynthesis.

Immigration/border security

Q: What steps should Congress take to secure the U.S.-Mexico border while addressing the high numbers of migrants seeking to come to the United States?

Wells: President Biden’s open border policies have made our communities less safe. Illegal border crossings have reached an all-time high, drugs are pouring into our country, and crime is surging. Our border patrol agents are woefully underfunded and have been abandoned by the Biden Administration. In the past year alone, enough fentanyl has been seized to kill every American seven times. What’s more, known terrorists and gang members have taken advantage of our weak laws to cross into our country illegally. Human smuggling operations on the southwest border have only made the humanitarian crisis grow more dire.

We are a nation of laws and we must enforce them. I’ll push to strengthen border security, including continuing the construction of a border wall, bolstering virtual technology detection and deterrence, and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy. We must also prioritize increasing resources for law enforcement and border patrol agents.

Williams: Reinstitute the Remain in Mexico policy. Finish the border wall. Hire more Border Patrol agents on the ground.

Q: For years, there have been discussions about the need for immigration reform. Do you support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who are already in the United States? What is your stance on the continuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

Wells: Our nation was founded by immigrants. I support immigration – but it must be done legally. Providing a pathway to status for DACA recipients should be on the negotiating table as part of a discussion on fixing our immigration system and securing our border, however, it must be accompanied by sensible guardrails and measures that prevent future administrations from trying to create new immigration law by fiat.

Williams: Our immigration system is broken. If elected, my priority will be to support a balance that secures our border, enhances safety in our communities, upholds the law by disincentivizing illegal entry to our country, and encourages the best and brightest come to America legally. The words immigration and citizenship only have meaning with a secure border.