On the issues: Where Dana Balter, John Katko stand on health care

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces Balter's belief that Medicare for All is the best approach to ensure Americans have insurance coverage and don't lack access to care.

"The experience we are having right now in this public health crisis demonstrates why that is so important," she said. "Because it's not only about me and my health care. It's recognizing that if you, my neighbor, the person that I share my community with, don't have access to good health care, it puts not only you in jeopardy but it puts me in jeopardy too.

"We have a vested interest in ensuring that everybody who shares our community has access to good, quality affordable care."

Health care costs are out of control, Balter said, and it's a leading cause of bankruptcy. She called it "terrifying" that health problems can lead to financial problems.

There are other problems with the health care system, according to Balter. She said access has become more difficult and too many people are uninsured. Many can't afford their medication.

"We have to make sure that every person has health insurance and access to a doctor," she added. "They need to be able to afford their medications. They need to be able to go to the doctor whenever they need to."