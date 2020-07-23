On the issues: Why endorsement of Trump matters in CNY congressional race

However, Katko said it's not a "blanket endorsement" of Trump and that he will be a "vocal check on the president when I disagree with his rhetoric and with policy decisions that are not in the best interest of central New York."

A lot has changed in the six months since Katko's endorsement of Trump. The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant economic and public health crises in the U.S. More than 4 million Americans have been infected and there have been more than 146,000 deaths. The jobless rate was 11.1% in June. Nearly 53 million people have sought unemployment assistance over the last four months.

What hasn't changed is Katko's support of Trump. He believes that the state of the economy before the pandemic hit — the national unemployment rate was at 3.5% in February — helped the country weather the historic blow that was dealt beginning in March.

"Really what this vote is about is yes, President Trump is the head of his party and yes, (Joe Biden) is the head of his party. But here's what it is," Katko said in an interview. "Before COVID hit, we had some of the lowest unemployment numbers in the history of our country. The fundamentals of our economy were unbelievably strong. I shudder to think where we would be right now were it not for that fact."