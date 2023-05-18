"Unprecedented."

That's the word used by U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams' office to describe the number of town hall meetings he has held or scheduled since taking office as the 22nd Congressional District's representative in January.

So far, Williams, R-Sennett, has held four town hall meetings in Madison and Oneida counties. He has scheduled three in Onondaga County, including one on Friday in Camillus.

"In his first three months representing New York's 22nd Congressional District, Rep. Williams has hosted more in-person and open forum town hall events than any representative serving central New York and the Mohawk Valley, spanning more than a decade of representation," Williams' spokesperson, Taylor Weyeneth, said in a statement.

In the Syracuse area, Williams does not have a lot of competition. Former U.S. Rep. Ann Marie Buerkle held more than 20 town hall meetings during her one term in office from January 2011 to January 2013. She also participated in town hall meetings during the 2012 campaign.

But Buerkle's successors — and Williams' predecessors — were not as prolific on the town hall front. Former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei held at least two town hall meetings in his term from January 2013 to January 2015, according to The Citizen's archives. He opted for other public forums, including roundtable discussions on various topics and "Discuss it with Dan" events where constituents could meet with him.

Former U.S. Rep. John Katko held several public forums during his four terms in office, including one televised town hall meeting. However, his preference was to have issue-specific forums covering a range of topics, including agriculture and the opioid epidemic. He also held telephone town hall meetings with constituents in the district.

Members of Congress representing the Mohawk Valley had a mixed record on town hall meetings. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney opted for telephone town hall meetings in place of in-person meetings. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi pledged to hold town hall meetings in each of the district's counties and held some of these forums before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started during his term.

Past Utica-area congressmen held various public forums, including town hall meetings. Former U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri held town hall meetings as Congress worked on what would become the Affordable Care Act. Former U.S. Rep. Richard Hanna opted for other forms of public meetings, including open door sessions where he would meet one-on-one with constituents.

Williams plans to continue holding town hall meetings during his first term as a congressman. At his first forum in Chittenango, he told attendees that "it's my job" to hold town hall meetings.

"My goal is that when you walk out of here, you may or may not agree with me," Williams said. "But I hope that you will at least have some idea of who it is that represents you in Congress."