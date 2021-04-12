On visit to border, Katko pans Biden's pick to lead CBP

In March, Katko joined House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for a tour of the southern border near El Paso, Texas. Katko recently announced that he would lead another trip to the border — his second in a month. The purpose of the visits is to criticize Biden's immigration policies, which Katko says has created "disorder at the border."

Katko said in a statement that Border Patrol agents, who would be led by Magnus if he's confirmed, are telling members of Congress that the Trump administration's policies worked.

"We would not be witnessing this crisis if President Biden didn't immediately pull out his pen on Jan. 20 to sign away these policies," he added.

What Customs and Border Protection needs, Katko continued, is "a leader who will support and advocate for frontline law enforcement trying to secure the border, and actually listen to what they are saying about this crisis."

Katko urged the Senate to give careful consideration of whether Magnus should lead Customs and Border Protection.

"Our homeland security will not be served by someone who will make their jobs harder," he said. "They are the ones on the frontlines of this complete disorder every single day, placing themselves in harm's way. They know how to do their jobs best and what is required to do so."

