One person speaks during public hearing for Auburn budget proposal

AUBURN — A single person spoke at a public hearing on the city's proposed 2021-22 budget Thursday night.
The hearing took place at Memorial City Hall. A 2% tax levy increase was added into the proposed spending plan upon the suggestion of Auburn City Council members last week. The proposed total general fund comes to $38,170,312, representing a 3.49% year-to-year spending bump.
Dale Bush was the sole community member to take to the podium during the hearing. He argued against the tax levy hike and said he agreed with Councilor Timothy Locastro, who was the only councilor last week who didn't support the increase.
"I believe that the 2% (levy hike) is not a lot, but it's still a raise in the taxes for our residents and businesses in the city," Bush said.
While he said he feels "we're now coming out of the (COVID-19) lockdown," and there will be recovery, he believes many are "still hurting" from the pandemic.
Later in Thursday's council meeting, Councilor Debby McCormick asked if someone could briefly recap the current proposed budget for the public. Comptroller Rachel Jacobs mentioned the approximate $38 million general fund and the potential tax levy uptick, and noted that for a home valued at $100,000, that levy would be an annual increase of $25.
Before the meeting, Jacobs said that the only difference from the most recent draft budget to the current proposal is the levy increase, which she noted would roughly be the amount needed to cover the $260,000 cost for acquiring some vehicles for the Auburn Police Department. Those vehicles were removed from an earlier draft of the budget before getting put back in at the council's request last week.
Police Chief Shawn Butler said before the meeting that APD would be getting six vehicles. A five-year replacement plan for police vehicles began around 2017, Butler continued, but the department didn't acquire new cars last year due to cuts prompted by the pandemic. He noted vehicle plants shut down last year because of the outbreak, so they wouldn't have been able to purchase new vehicles anyway.
This plan allows the APD to have more "reliable vehicles" due to less wear and tear and have less maintenance costs, Butler said. Plus, he added this lets the APD transfer their "previously enjoyed" vehicles to other city departments.
After the hearing and the meeting, City Manager Jeff Dygert said Auburn recently received information on how the $22.18 million in federal money that the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan relief bill can be used, and that aid can't go toward the city's general fund.
Dygert said the city created an "austerity budget" for 2020-21 due to the pandemic, and little "fluff" has been added for the current proposed budget, saying the tax levy increase would cover the cost for the new APD cars.
He said the city hasn't included extra programs under this proposal.
"It helps us keep up with the inflation and the cost of employment, our obligations to employees, like health insurance and pension and things like that," Dygert said.
The council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget at its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.