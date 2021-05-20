One person speaks during public hearing for Auburn budget proposal

Before the meeting, Jacobs said that the only difference from the most recent draft budget to the current proposal is the levy increase, which she noted would roughly be the amount needed to cover the $260,000 cost for acquiring some vehicles for the Auburn Police Department. Those vehicles were removed from an earlier draft of the budget before getting put back in at the council's request last week.

Police Chief Shawn Butler said before the meeting that APD would be getting six vehicles. A five-year replacement plan for police vehicles began around 2017, Butler continued, but the department didn't acquire new cars last year due to cuts prompted by the pandemic. He noted vehicle plants shut down last year because of the outbreak, so they wouldn't have been able to purchase new vehicles anyway.

This plan allows the APD to have more "reliable vehicles" due to less wear and tear and have less maintenance costs, Butler said. Plus, he added this lets the APD transfer their "previously enjoyed" vehicles to other city departments.