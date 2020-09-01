One poll shows Dana Balter leading by two. Another has John Katko up 11. Which is right?

Two polls and a 13-point swing.
Based on these latest surveys, it may be difficult to figure out where Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter stand in the 24th Congressional District race. Balter's internal poll shows she has a two-point lead. Katko's poll has him up 11.
Which is right?
Balter's poll is consistent with other polling in the district. Over the last two months, a handful of polls have been released. Four of them have the candidates either running even or within a few points of each other. One, the poll released by Katko's campaign last week, shows the GOP congressman up by double digits. That appears to be an outlier. It's also the only internal poll released by either the campaign or a GOP-aligned group.
Another key difference between the Katko campaign poll and other polls: Where Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden stand in the district. The GOP poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Republican President Donald Trump by two points, 48 to 46%. That goes against the trend observed in other polls, which found that Biden has a double-digit lead in the district.
The firms that conducted the latest polls in the 24th — GBAO Strategies (Democrats) and Public Opinion Strategies (GOP) — have solid reputations. FiveThirtyEight's grades for GBAO and Public Opinion Strategies are B/C and B-plus, respectively. Public Opinion Strategies has a mean-reverted bias of 1.5 percentage points, according to website. GBAO is a Democratic firm, but its mean-reverted bias is 0.
There are some other factors to consider with these polls:
• It's August. A lot can change in the final two months of a campaign, so it's not best to look at a poll in August and think it's predictive of what the result will be in November. One example: In 2014, Katko's campaign released a poll showing then-Democratic Congressman Dan Maffei was ahead by seven points in the 24th district. One reason they released that poll is obvious: They wanted to show it was a single-digit race at that time. Katko won the election by 20 percentage points.
• Undecideds. Each of these polls show that there are some undecideds still out there. It's not a huge number, but it's enough to swing the race. When there's a poll that says Balter or Katko are up by a few points or it's a dead heat, it's easy to forget that there are still enough voters out there who could boost either candidate's standing. Polling later in the campaign might provide a better glimpse at which was the undecideds are going.
• TV ads. There have been a lot of TV ads in this race, and we're just entering September. With the exception of the Katko campaign poll, none of the other polls show that a candidate has a large lead. It's either a small advantage — two or three points — or a dead heat. The TV ads don't seem to have moved voters in one direction or the other. Balter's polling after the primary election showed she was running even or leading Katko by a few points. That hasn't changed. If the Katko campaign isn't an outlier after all, it's possible that's an indication their TV ads are having an effect on Balter's standing in the race. But until more polling is released, it's difficult to reach that conclusion.
• The sample. There is some dispute over the samples used by both campaigns. Katko's campaign says that Balter's pollster is undersampling Republicans by at least four percentage points. Their argument is that Republican voters were 38% of the electorate in 2016 and 2018, and that should be the baseline for any polling in 2020. Balter's campaign counters that the GOP electorate was actually 35% of the electorate in 2016 and 2018. Republicans comprised 34.5% of their polling sample. (For the Katko campaign poll, the Democratic and Republican shares of the sample were each 38%.)
Since 2019, there have been predictions that turnout in the presidential election will break records this year. While polling based on past electorates is an accepted practice, it may not fully capture the voting population that cast ballots in the upcoming election.
As the saying goes, there's only one poll that matters: Election Day. While these polls are nice to get a snapshot of the race at that moment, it could change a little or a lot over the next two months. The election will show whether the pollsters had it right all along, or if they missed the mark.
