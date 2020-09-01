One poll shows Dana Balter leading by two. Another has John Katko up 11. Which is right?

• TV ads. There have been a lot of TV ads in this race, and we're just entering September. With the exception of the Katko campaign poll, none of the other polls show that a candidate has a large lead. It's either a small advantage — two or three points — or a dead heat. The TV ads don't seem to have moved voters in one direction or the other. Balter's polling after the primary election showed she was running even or leading Katko by a few points. That hasn't changed. If the Katko campaign isn't an outlier after all, it's possible that's an indication their TV ads are having an effect on Balter's standing in the race. But until more polling is released, it's difficult to reach that conclusion.