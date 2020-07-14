Oneida Nation leader: Washington NFL team 'made the right call' retiring racist name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been nearly seven years since the Oneida Indian Nation launched its "Change the Mascot" campaign to urge Washington NFL's team to end the use of the racist "Redskins" name.

On Monday, the effort attained its goal.

The Washington NFL team announced that it would retire the "Redskins" name. A new name hasn't been announced, but the team said owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera "are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

Washington announced a review of its team name after FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the team's stadium in Maryland, asked for the change.

It wasn't the first time Washington's NFL team faced pressure to change its name. Many Native American activists and groups urged the team to end the use of "Redskins" over the years, but the team ignored those requests.