Oneida Nation leader: Washington NFL team 'made the right call' retiring racist name

It has been nearly seven years since the Oneida Indian Nation launched its "Change the Mascot" campaign to urge Washington NFL's team to end the use of the racist "Redskins" name.
On Monday, the effort attained its goal.
The Washington NFL team announced that it would retire the "Redskins" name. A new name hasn't been announced, but the team said owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera "are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."
Washington announced a review of its team name after FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the team's stadium in Maryland, asked for the change.
It wasn't the first time Washington's NFL team faced pressure to change its name. Many Native American activists and groups urged the team to end the use of "Redskins" over the years, but the team ignored those requests.
After the Oneida Nation's Ray Halbritter launched Change the Mascot in 2013, Snyder told the press that "We'll never change the name." Now, with pressure from a company that paid $205 million for the stadium's naming rights, Snyder and the team changed its position.
"The NFL and Dan Snyder have finally made the right call and Change the Mascot commends them for it," said Halbritter, who serves as the Oneida Nation's representative. "This is a good decision for the country — not just Native peoples — since it closes a painful chapter of denigration and disrespect toward Native Americans and other people of color."
"Redskin" is defined by Merriam-Webster as an offensive term for an American Indian. The first known use of the word, according to the dictionary, was in 1769.
The NFL team was named the "Redskins" in 1933 while it was still playing games in Boston. The team moved to Washington, D.C., in 1937 and continued to use the Redskins name.
There have been polls over the years showing that few Native Americans were offended by the use of the term. But a study released earlier this year found that nearly half of Native Americans surveyed said they were offended by the team name.
"We have made clear from the start that this movement was never about political correctness, but seeking to prevent unnecessary harm to our youth, since we know from social scientists many harmful effects this mascot has had on Native Americans' self-image," Halbritter said. "Today marks the start of a new chapter for the NFL and the Washington franchise, beginning a new legacy that can be more inclusive for fans of all backgrounds."
