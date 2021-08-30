Online petition seeks removal of Halftown as Cayuga Nation representative

SENECA FALLS — An online petition asking the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to rescind its recognition of Clint Halftown as leader of the Cayuga Nation had generated more than 300 signatures as of Sunday night. The petition, called “Halftown Must Go,” also asks the BIA to recognize the Council of Chiefs as tribal leaders instead, reiterating what the council requested of the BIA in a May 2021 letter.
Meanwhile, in a release, a spokesperson for Halftown said efforts to remove him as the federally recognized leader are “organized by a vocal minority that does not represent the Nation.”
The petition says that Halftown, the current BIA-recognized representative for the Cayuga Nation, “has perpetrated violent, oppressive acts against Cayuga citizens.”
Those actions, according to the petition, include the February 2020 overnight demolition of a long house, daycare center, businesses, dwellings, gardens and fruit trees, and more. It also states Halftown is attempting to use legal action to get Seneca County sheriff’s office deputies to reinforce the legitimacy of his self-proclaimed tribal court.
“The Council of Chiefs, as well as clanmothers and citizens, do not recognize this tribal court and view it as illegitimate,” the petition stated. “If the Seneca County sheriff’s office ends up enforcing the tribal court’s judgments, doing so would set a precedent of acknowledging his tribal court as legitimate and lay the foundation for potential future evictions of Cayuga people from their homes on their original territory.”
The petition says the BIA’s mission includes enhancing the quality of life for indigenous people of the United States.
Signers of the petition would be agreeing to a document that states: “I am concerned by the way the Bureau of Indian Affairs has chosen to engage in the Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Cayuga Nation. It is my understanding that the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs, as well as the Clanmothers and citizens to whom they are accountable, have refused Clint Halftown’s ability to speak and act in the name of the Nation, and have communicated as much to you on multiple occasions. Further, how can you justify recognizing a leadership council of the Nation other than the one recognized by the governing body of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy — the Grand Council of Chiefs?”
Supporters of the movement against Halftown spoke at last week's Cayuga County Legislature meeting, requesting that the county no longer treat Halftown as the nation's representative when it comes to communicating and working with the Cayuga Nation.
The petition says the BIA’s actions show a pattern that is at odds with its stated goal of supporting the self-determination of indigenous nations; asks the BIA to honor the 227-year-old Treaty of Canandaigua; and requests the BIA send its request to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and possibly President Joe Biden.
In response, the Halftown spokesperson issued a statement that notes a Nation survey indicated more than 60% of all Cayuga Nation members support Halftown and his Council as the official leadership group.
“His role as leader of the Nation is not disputed,” the statement said. “The campaigns against Clint Halftown are organized by a vocal minority that does not represent the Nation, does not speak for the Nation and does not have the best interests of the Nation in mind. While members of this vocal minority are free to express their personal opinions, it does not change the fact that Clint Halftown remains the leader of the Cayuga Nation as chosen by more than 60 percent of he Nation’s membership. He is committed to providing for the Nation through ongoing member benefits and advocacy in support of protecting their rights as a sovereign nation.”
The Cayuga Nation has about 400 registered members.
The Nation claims that 64,015 acres in Seneca and Cayuga counties were set aside as its reservation in the Treaty of Canandaigua and that Congress has not disestablished it. The tribe sold much of that land to the state, but has reacquired roughly 1,200 acres from willing sellers in the two counties.