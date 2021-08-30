Online petition seeks removal of Halftown as Cayuga Nation representative

Signers of the petition would be agreeing to a document that states: “I am concerned by the way the Bureau of Indian Affairs has chosen to engage in the Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Cayuga Nation. It is my understanding that the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs, as well as the Clanmothers and citizens to whom they are accountable, have refused Clint Halftown’s ability to speak and act in the name of the Nation, and have communicated as much to you on multiple occasions. Further, how can you justify recognizing a leadership council of the Nation other than the one recognized by the governing body of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy — the Grand Council of Chiefs?”