Onondaga Community College moving to online classes, canceling events due to coronavirus

Onondaga Community College is joining other State University of New York institutions in shifting to distance learning programs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced Thursday that distance learning classes will begin Monday, March 23 — when students return from spring break. However, it may not be for the remainder of the semester.
The college is planning to restart in-person classes on April 13 "if permissible and advisable," according to a news release. A final decision will be made during the week of April 6. The school will consult with SUNY and the health department before deciding whether to resume in-person instruction.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that distance learning would replace in-person classes at SUNY institutions. There could be some exceptions for labs and other courses that require students to appear in a classroom setting.
SUNY campuses will remain open. No decisions have been made about whether commencement ceremonies will be held, but it's possible some schools won't hold those events this spring.
In its news release, Onondaga Community College said employees will report to work and student services will be available.
"We are charged to serve students and will continue to do so as usual," OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill said. "Our mission of bettering students' lives through higher education remains the same. The way in which we will do is changing temporarily. I know our entire campus community is ready for this challenge and will pull together to serve students to the best of our abilities."
Students who live in the college residence halls will be allowed to return on March 22. Computer labs will remain open, but "social distancing" will be encouraged. There will be six-foot buffers between students using computers.
Disinfectant supplies will be available in computer facilities and residence halls, according to the college.
Coulter Library and the Learning Center's tutoring center will remain open. However, meetings will only happen in small groups.
All athletic contests scheduled before April 13 will be suspended. Any on-campus events with more than 50 people scheduled before that same date will be canceled.
The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak a pandemic. Nearly 128,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide.
In the U.S., there are more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The symptoms of the respiratory illness include a cough, fever and trouble breathing.
New York has the second-most confirmed cases in the U.S. As of Thursday, 328 people have tested positive for the virus.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.