Onondaga Community College moving to online classes, canceling events due to coronavirus

Onondaga Community College is joining other State University of New York institutions in shifting to distance learning programs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced Thursday that distance learning classes will begin Monday, March 23 — when students return from spring break. However, it may not be for the remainder of the semester.

The college is planning to restart in-person classes on April 13 "if permissible and advisable," according to a news release. A final decision will be made during the week of April 6. The school will consult with SUNY and the health department before deciding whether to resume in-person instruction.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that distance learning would replace in-person classes at SUNY institutions. There could be some exceptions for labs and other courses that require students to appear in a classroom setting.

SUNY campuses will remain open. No decisions have been made about whether commencement ceremonies will be held, but it's possible some schools won't hold those events this spring.

In its news release, Onondaga Community College said employees will report to work and student services will be available.

