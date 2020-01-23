Onondaga County Democrats will designate candidate in House race, despite call to 'ditch' process

The chair of a party committee in Syracuse asked the Onondaga County Democratic Committee to "ditch" its designation process in the 24th Congressional District, according to emails obtained by The Citizen.

Ann Jamison, who chairs the 12th Ward Democratic Committee, sent an email to the Onondaga County Democrats' leadership urging them to not designate a candidate in the race for Congress.

There are three Democrats seeking the party's nomination in the 24th district race: Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso.

"Each of these candidates are on record saying they will proceed with their candidacy regardless of whether they receive OCDC's designation," Jamison wrote. "Allowing the committee to designate in February risks alienating two-thirds of the committee four (4) months before the primary election in June."

Jamison, who couldn't be reached for comment, added in her email that choosing to forgo the designation process will "energize committee members to work hard for any or all of the Democratic candidates during the pre-primary process."