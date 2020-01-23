Onondaga County Democrats will designate candidate in House race, despite call to 'ditch' process

The chair of a party committee in Syracuse asked the Onondaga County Democratic Committee to "ditch" its designation process in the 24th Congressional District, according to emails obtained by The Citizen.
Ann Jamison, who chairs the 12th Ward Democratic Committee, sent an email to the Onondaga County Democrats' leadership urging them to not designate a candidate in the race for Congress.
There are three Democrats seeking the party's nomination in the 24th district race: Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso.
"Each of these candidates are on record saying they will proceed with their candidacy regardless of whether they receive OCDC's designation," Jamison wrote. "Allowing the committee to designate in February risks alienating two-thirds of the committee four (4) months before the primary election in June."
Jamison, who couldn't be reached for comment, added in her email that choosing to forgo the designation process will "energize committee members to work hard for any or all of the Democratic candidates during the pre-primary process."
But Onondaga County Democratic leaders disagreed with Jamison's idea of dropping the designation process. Jimmy Monto, who serves as secretary of the county committee, replied to Jamison's email and told her that the committee believes "declining to designate a candidate would be a mistake."
Onondaga County Democratic Chairwoman Pam Hunter said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that the designation process is important because it shows that a candidate has strong support from the party. To win the committee's designation, a candidate must receive a majority — "50% plus one," Hunter said — of the vote.
If there isn't a designee after the first round of voting, there will be additional rounds. The committee's designation meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15.
The designation isn't the end of the nominating process. There is a strong possibility there will be a primary in the 24th district.
Even though a primary is likely, Hunter — a state assemblywoman — likened being a committee member and not designating a candidate to serving in the state Legislature and not voting on legislation.
"One of the roles that we play as committee members is making decisions," she said.
In her email, Jamison mentioned that the Democratic committee in Wayne County decided not to designate a candidate in the congressional race. Wayne County Democratic Chairman Mark Alquist told The Citizen, "We have three great candidates and we support all three great candidates. We'll see what the primary voters decide."
Democrats in the district's three other counties — Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego — will designate a candidate. The Cayuga and Oswego Democrats will hold a joint designation meeting Feb. 10.
While Hunter disagrees with the idea of dropping the designation process, she agreed with one of Jamison's main points — that Democrats have a strong field of candidates seeking the nomination.
"It's exciting that we have such great candidates that it makes people uncomfortable to have to make a choice," she said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.