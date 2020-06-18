Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon endorses Danny Fitzpatrick for NY Assembly

One of central New York's top Republican leaders has made an endorsement ahead of the GOP primary election in the 126th Assembly District.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Thursday endorsed LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick for state Assembly. McMahon, a Republican, is in his first full term as county executive.
"As supervisor of LaFayette, Danny Fitzpatrick was a strong partner in the response to COVID-19," McMahon said. "As we move from restarting our economy to economic recovery, we need strong voices fighting for central New York in Albany. Danny Fitzpatrick will be that voice."
McMahon joins a list of Fitzpatrick supporters that includes former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, Auburn City Councilor Tim Locastro and Auburn Republican Chairman Adam Miller.
Fitzpatrick is running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he will not seek reelection this year.
There were several Republicans, including Fitzpatrick, interested in the GOP designation. The four Republican committees in the district backed Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan attorney. But Bush withdrew from the race in March.
After Bush's abrupt departure, Republican, Conservative and Independence leaders selected John Lemondes to replace him on the ballot. Lemondes is the designated candidate for the three parties.
While it's guaranteed that Lemondes will have the Conservative and Independence lines on the general election ballot, the primary election will decide whether Fitzpatrick or Lemondes is the GOP nominee.
The primary election is Tuesday.
If Lemondes wins, he will appear on three ballot lines against Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor. If Fitzpatrick wins, there will be a three-way race for the open Assembly seat.
