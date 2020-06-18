Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon endorses Danny Fitzpatrick for NY Assembly

There were several Republicans, including Fitzpatrick, interested in the GOP designation. The four Republican committees in the district backed Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan attorney. But Bush withdrew from the race in March.

After Bush's abrupt departure, Republican, Conservative and Independence leaders selected John Lemondes to replace him on the ballot. Lemondes is the designated candidate for the three parties.

While it's guaranteed that Lemondes will have the Conservative and Independence lines on the general election ballot, the primary election will decide whether Fitzpatrick or Lemondes is the GOP nominee.

The primary election is Tuesday.

If Lemondes wins, he will appear on three ballot lines against Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor. If Fitzpatrick wins, there will be a three-way race for the open Assembly seat.

