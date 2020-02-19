Onondaga County GOP chair: Renna will run in special election for NY Senate seat

There will be a competitive special election to fill the 50th state Senate District seat in central New York.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen Wednesday that Angi Renna will be the party's candidate in the April 28 special election. Renna already received endorsements from the Cayuga and Onondaga GOP committees to run in the November general election.
In January, Dadey floated the possibility that Republicans wouldn't field a candidate in the special election so they could focus on winning the general election. But after discussions with other party leaders and GOP elected officials, Dadey said they opted to have Renna run in both elections.
One reason it could be an appealing race for Republicans in a special election: President Donald Trump could be on the ballot. The special election will be held the same day as the New York presidential primary. While there will be a competitive contest on the Democratic side, it's unknown whether President Donald Trump will face any challengers for the GOP nomination.
"If he does, we're going to have a ton of Trump voters coming to the polls which will benefit our candidate," Dadey said. "If not, we're going to craft what message we can and focus on trying to win on the 28th."
Renna, R-Manlius, officially launched her campaign last week after being endorsed by the Republican committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. On Wednesday, the state Conservative Party announced it's supporting her in the 50th district race.
"I'm running because this community matters to me," Renna said. "And I understand the challenges our neighbors face because I've lived them — firsthand as a mom, as a taxpayer, as a small business owner. We matter. Albany and the special interest groups have forgotten that. Our state is headed in the wrong direction and I want to be a strong voice for our local community."
The Democratic candidate in the 50th district race will be John Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. Mannion, D-Westvale, was designated by the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees to run in the special election.
The special election will fill the seat vacated by former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, who resigned at the end of last year to become a state Supreme Court judge. Antonacci narrowly defeated Mannion in 2018 to win the 50th district seat.
Mannion has the support of several labor groups, including New York State United Teachers and the unions representing Auburn firefighters and police officers, in his second bid for the state Senate seat.
"My priority has been, and continues to be, fighting for central New York," Mannion said in a statement. "We need a senator who will fight to help grow the local economy, invest in our communities and help our small businesses. While I expect a tough and competitive campaign leading to the April 28 election, I look forward to earning voters' support and serving as the 50th district's next state senator."
Dadey thinks Renna will offer a "great contrast" to Mannion.
"I think voters will have a real choice in the 50th Senate District on somebody who's going to go fight for them or somebody who's going to be part of the status quo and one-party rule," he said. "If people are happy with one-party rule, then vote for the Democrat because you got, obviously, the governor, the Senate and the Assembly all controlled by the Democratic Party. If you want a check and balance in this race, then Angela Renna is your candidate."
Thursday is the deadline for certification of nominations to be filed by the parties naming the candidates in the special election. Candidates have until Monday to accept or decline the nomination.
The 50th district race is being closely watched by Democrats and Republicans in Albany. For Democrats, a win would add to the party's majority in the state Senate. Democrats hold 40 of the 63 seats in the chamber. Republicans want to retain the seat they've held for more than a half-century.
Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage in the district, with 65,545 active voters to the GOP's 62,386 active voters. The Conservative Party, which endorsed Renna, has 3,634 active voters in the district. There are nearly 51,000 voters who aren't enrolled in a party.
