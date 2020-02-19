Onondaga County GOP chair: Renna will run in special election for NY Senate seat

There will be a competitive special election to fill the 50th state Senate District seat in central New York.

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen Wednesday that Angi Renna will be the party's candidate in the April 28 special election. Renna already received endorsements from the Cayuga and Onondaga GOP committees to run in the November general election.

In January, Dadey floated the possibility that Republicans wouldn't field a candidate in the special election so they could focus on winning the general election. But after discussions with other party leaders and GOP elected officials, Dadey said they opted to have Renna run in both elections.

One reason it could be an appealing race for Republicans in a special election: President Donald Trump could be on the ballot. The special election will be held the same day as the New York presidential primary. While there will be a competitive contest on the Democratic side, it's unknown whether President Donald Trump will face any challengers for the GOP nomination.

"If he does, we're going to have a ton of Trump voters coming to the polls which will benefit our candidate," Dadey said. "If not, we're going to craft what message we can and focus on trying to win on the 28th."