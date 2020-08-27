Onondaga County GOP chairman gets invite to Trump's speech at White House

Through his interactions with Trump, Dadey said he has a different view of the president than others.

"How he is in a one-on-one setting or a small setting is not at all how he's portrayed in the media," he told The Citizen. "I've been fortunate where I've been able to engage him on issues that are important to upstate New York and issues that are important to the future of our country."

Before Trump's speech, Dadey predicted the president would discuss his economic record before the COVID-19 pandemic, and why he's the best choice to lead the recovery. Until millions of Americans lost their jobs and numerous industries were affected by the public health crisis, there was low unemployment and the stock market was setting records.

Dadey highlighted other Trump administration achievements, including funding for the military and border security. But he thinks much of the focus will be on the economy.

"(Trump) has experience in creating thousands of jobs in the private sector and he's taken that private sector experience and he transitioned it to the public sector where he's been able to have a very strong economy under his presidency," Dadey said. "I expect to hear more of that tonight on how he's going to continue to build on that and do what he's done over the last four years."

