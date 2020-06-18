Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey won't run for another term

After a decade as the leader of the largest Republican organization in central New York, Tom Dadey is stepping down.

Dadey announced Thursday that he will not seek another term as chairman of the Onondaga County Republican Committee. He was first elected to the post in 2010.

Over a 10-year period, he oversaw a party that continued to hold nearly every county-wide office, maintain control of the Onondaga County Legislature and had successes in elections for higher offices, most notably the 24th Congressional District. Dadey was chair when the party nominated John Katko in 2014. Katko, who won the congressional election that year and reelection in 2016 and 2018, is seeking a fourth term this year.

"While I have poured my heart and soul into this endeavor, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as chairman when my current term ends in September," Dadey said in a statement. "While I will not be a candidate for reelection, I will continue to support Republican candidates and conservative values. And, I will never hesitate to stand up and speak out for what I believe."