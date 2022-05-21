Onondaga County in new congressional district, split into two state Senate districts

Onondaga County will be divided into two state Senate districts but remains whole in a central New York congressional district.

The final court-ordered maps, which were released shortly after midnight Saturday, place Onondaga in the 22nd Congressional District with Madison and Oneida counties.

There should be competitive races in the new district. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won it with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020. But a Republican candidate, especially one in the mold of retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko, can make it a winnable seat for the GOP.

Katko, R-Camillus, is not seeking reelection this year. One Republican, Steve Wells, is running in the new district. At least four Democrats — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — are in the race.

Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the special master tasked with redrawing district maps, divided Onondaga County into two state Senate districts, the new 48th and 50th districts.

The 48th district includes all of Cayuga and most of Onondaga. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district. State Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat who lives in Syracuse, is the incumbent. She will likely face Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican from Skaneateles.

The remaining part of Onondaga County — the towns of Camillus, Cicero, Clay, DeWitt, Geddes, Manlius and Salina — is in the new 50th Senate District, which also includes part of Oswego County. The cities of Fulton and Oswego are in the district.

Democratic state Sen. John Mannion, who lives in Geddes, is in the incumbent in the newly drawn district. So far, no Republicans are in the race, but that could change. It's similar to the 22nd Congressional District — Biden also won the 50th district with nearly 54% of the vote. However, it can be a competitive race for Republicans.

The final district maps end a messy redistricting process that featured disagreements among the Independent Redistricting Commission, an attempt by the Democratic-led state Legislature to redraw the lines for the next 10 years and lawsuits. The legal challenges were successful — the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, tossed the congressional and state Senate district maps drawn by lawmakers.

State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, who ruled the maps unconstitutional before the case advanced to the highest court in New York, oversaw the redistricting process. Cervas was appointed the special master to redraw the maps. McAllister approved Cervas' maps early Saturday.

The maps will be in place for the next 10 years.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

