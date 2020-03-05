Onondaga County sets early voting locations for NY presidential primary, special election

Onondaga County will have six early voting sites for the New York Democratic presidential primary and 50th state Senate District special election in April.
The lineup is similar to the early voting sites in Onondaga County for the 2019 general election. The Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park in Syracuse, Clay Town Hall, DeWitt Town Hall, LaFayette Fire Station No. 1 and Syracuse Community Connections will be early voting polling locations again this year.
There is one change: In 2019, Van Buren Town Hall was used for early voting. For the presidential primary and special election, the Camillus Fire Station will be an early voting site.
Three of the six early voting locations — Camillus Fire Station, Clay Town Hall Courtroom and DeWitt Town Hall — are within the 50th Senate District. There is a special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat. Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna are the candidates in the special election.
Early voting runs from April 18-26. The presidential primary and special election day is Tuesday, April 28.
Onondaga County's early voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and 25, and Sunday, April 19 and 26. The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24. There will be later voting hours — noon to 8 p.m. — on Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in 2019 that established a nine-day early voting period before elections. Counties are required to have one early voting location for every 50,000 registered voters.
Onondaga County has 313,314 registered voters, according to the latest figures provided by the state Board of Elections. Based on the county's voter registration rolls, it must have a minimum of six early voting locations.
It's likely that there will be a competitive Democratic presidential primary in New York. Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination.
There won't be a Republican presidential primary. Three GOP candidates didn't meet the eligibility requirements to appear on the ballot. President Donald Trump, a Republican, won't have any opposition for the GOP nomination in his former home state.
