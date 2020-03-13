Onondaga County: Seven test negative for coronavirus

After initially declining to release testing data, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during a Facebook Live briefing Friday that seven residents have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The tests were authorized by the Onondaga County Health Department. McMahon explained that before the county received more guidance from the state, the county health department had to approve testing for COVID-19.

Now, individuals can be tested if it's ordered by their primary care provider or an emergency room. Because of the evolving rules, McMahon said the testing data is a "moving number."

While physicians may authorize testing, McMahon reminded Onondaga County residents that they should only be tested if they're ill.

"Right now, we can't have 470,000 tests when most of these people are not sick," he said.

There are 21 people quarantined in Onondaga County after they returned from a high-risk country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued travel warnings for China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. A vast majority of the more than 137,000 confirmed coronavirus cases are in China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

As of Friday, the county doesn't have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.