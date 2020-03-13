Onondaga County: Seven test negative for coronavirus

After initially declining to release testing data, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during a Facebook Live briefing Friday that seven residents have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The tests were authorized by the Onondaga County Health Department. McMahon explained that before the county received more guidance from the state, the county health department had to approve testing for COVID-19.
Now, individuals can be tested if it's ordered by their primary care provider or an emergency room. Because of the evolving rules, McMahon said the testing data is a "moving number."
While physicians may authorize testing, McMahon reminded Onondaga County residents that they should only be tested if they're ill.
"Right now, we can't have 470,000 tests when most of these people are not sick," he said.
There are 21 people quarantined in Onondaga County after they returned from a high-risk country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued travel warnings for China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. A vast majority of the more than 137,000 confirmed coronavirus cases are in China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
As of Friday, the county doesn't have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.
McMahon, who was joined by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta and Onondaga County Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Wears, emphasized the need for social distancing. He defended the cancellation of the Syracuse St. Patrick's Day parade — a major event that attracts thousands of attendees.
"When you have thousands of people together, that's a mass gathering," he said. "That's a tremendous opportunity for any virus to be spread."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that mass gatherings of 500 or more people are banned in New York due to the coronavirus outbreak. That decision led to the cancellation of several events across the state.
For facilities with capacities of less than 500 people, the maximum occupancy must be halved.
Walsh said the emergency measures are temporary and "important to slow the progression of cases."
"The goal is to minimize the spread and return back to normal as quickly as possible," he added.
No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in central New York. As of Friday, there are 421 cases statewide. Fifty people have been hospitalized, and 18 of those patients are in intensive care units.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.