COVID-19 case halts absentee ballot counting in Onondaga County

Absentee ballot counting has been suspended after an Onondaga County Board of Elections tested positive for COVID-19.

Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, the county election commissioners, told reporters that they learned of the positive test Friday morning. The employee, who has been hospitalized, was last in the office on Nov. 5 and did not participate in the canvassing of the county's 57,000 absentee ballots.

After being informed of the test result at about 11 a.m., Czarny and Sardo consulted with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's office and with Dr. Indu Gupta, the county health commissioner. The board's approximately 30 employees, including Czarny and Sardo, went to be tested for COVID-19. They are awaiting the results of their tests.

The absentee ballot count stopped at noon. Observers and workers were informed of the positive test result when Czarny and Sardo suspended the canvass.

"Until we get results back for these tests, we cannot resume the absentee ballot count," Czarny said. "This is not something that can be done virtually. It has to be done in-person and with observers."

During the absentee count, the board believes it took necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}