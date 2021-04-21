Onondaga County town supervisors: I-81 concerns ignored

Despite years of press conferences and public forums, town supervisors in Onondaga County think their concerns about the Interstate 81 project have been ignored.
The state Department of Transportation is advancing its preferred alternative — a community grid — to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said that the 2021-22 state budget includes $800 million for the first phase of the $2 billion project, which is scheduled to begin next year.
But the Onondaga County supervisors have long opposed the community grid option. They want to keep through traffic on I-81, whether that's by rebuilding a new viaduct or constructing a tunnel.
"Our constituents are looking for a complete solution that recognizes the needs of all residents, as opposed to the proposed grid-only plan which would fail miserably in many ways," the supervisors said. "Despite representing the vast majority of Onondaga County, the (state DOT) has not listened to or considered our serious concerns prior to the announcement of this new round of state spending. Most of the impacted community is still being left out of the conversation."
Contrary to the latest criticisms, the state Department of Transportation reviewed other options for I-81, including reconstructing the viaduct and a tunnel alternative. The department eliminated the tunnel option from consideration because it would take an estimated 11 years to build and cost nearly $5 billion — about $3 billion more than the community grid option.
The Federal Highway Administration and state DOT are finalizing the draft environmental impact statement for the community grid, which includes demolishing the outdated viaduct in Syracuse, street-level improvements, the creation of Business Loop 81 and redesignating Interstate 481 as I-81.
The draft will be released for review. There will be a public comment period and a public hearing will be held over the summer. After the final environmental impact statement is released, the Federal Highway Administration and state DOT will issue the record of decision to officially identify the selected option.
That option is expected to be the community grid. But the town supervisors in Onondaga County say the project is "largely at odds with the greater central New York community." They expressed concerns about how increased traffic on city streets would affect climate change and that the community grid could have an adverse impact on businesses located near I-81.
"At this point, we need a solution that is best for everyone and works for all of us who live here in central New York," the supervisors added. "As it stands, the vast majority of Onondaga County does not believe that a grid-only proposal is what's best for the region."
