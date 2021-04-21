Onondaga County town supervisors: I-81 concerns ignored

Despite years of press conferences and public forums, town supervisors in Onondaga County think their concerns about the Interstate 81 project have been ignored.

The state Department of Transportation is advancing its preferred alternative — a community grid — to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said that the 2021-22 state budget includes $800 million for the first phase of the $2 billion project, which is scheduled to begin next year.

But the Onondaga County supervisors have long opposed the community grid option. They want to keep through traffic on I-81, whether that's by rebuilding a new viaduct or constructing a tunnel.