Onondaga County using COVID relief funds for broadband

Residents without broadband access in Onondaga County will finally be able to tap into high-speed service thanks to a partnership between county government and Verizon.

Onondaga County Administrator Ryan McMahon this week announced that the county has selected Verizon to roll out broadband in more than 1,500 locations, including areas in the towns of Elbridge and Skaneateles.

The county is spending $11.1 million from its allocation under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law in 2021. Verizon is investing $7 million, bringing the project total to $18 million.

“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband service, and the major economic benefits associated with it, to Central New York,” said Kevin Service, senior vice president of Wireline Network Operations for Verizon, in a press release. “We are pleased to work with Onondaga County to achieve our common goal of increasing broadband access for unserved and underserved areas in the state. This project will significantly help to close the digital divide in that region.”

“Onondaga County is proud of this initiative and pleased to help deliver this vital service to our rural residents,” McMahon said in the release. “Verizon’s choice to partner with us and invest in the County is another indicator of the resurgence that is occurring here. Moving forward with FiOS broadband is a huge competitive advantage and will help our residents recover more quickly from the economic impact of the pandemic. It also provides vastly greater data capacity at a time that virtually every consumer is relying more on online services to function remotely. It will also set the stage for increased competition in the data and voice sectors.”