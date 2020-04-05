Onondaga County wants residents to shelter in place to slow spread of coronavirus

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is asking residents to shelter in place for the next two weeks.
McMahon outlined the voluntary policy during his briefing Sunday. People born in even years are asked to limit their time outside — trips to the grocery store, walks in public parks and other activities — to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. People born in odd years have been assigned Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For Sundays, people born in odd years can leave their homes on April 12. Residents born in even years get April 19.
While it's a voluntary measure — there is no way for the county to enforce the policy — McMahon stressed the need to shelter in place to "starve" the virus.
"If we want to get back to normal, we want to get back to work, we want to get back to school, we need to flatten the curve and we need to flatten it now," he said.
McMahon is also issuing an executive order to close public and private golf courses in the county until April 28. The order will take effect at 8 p.m. Monday.
The order will not include state-run golf courses in Onondaga County. McMahon said he submitted his order to the state Department of Health for review. The agency didn't approve of shutting down state-operated golf courses.
Onondaga County, like New York state, is continuing to see a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 364 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 15 new cases reported Sunday.
McMahon said 246 of the 364 positive tests are active cases. Of the 28 people who are hospitalized due to the virus, 17 are in critical condition.
The county has reported five coronavirus-related deaths, with the fifth death announced Sunday. A man in his early 60s with "significant underlying medical issues" died after contracting the virus.
Most people who have the coronavirus will experience symptoms, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Vulnerable groups, including those with chronic health conditions, are at a higher risk of serious illness or death.
"It's why we need everybody to buy into this because once you have this, you're a carrier and you can get someone who may not be able to fight this virus impacted based off human contact," McMahon said.
