Onondaga County wants residents to shelter in place to slow spread of coronavirus

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is asking residents to shelter in place for the next two weeks.

McMahon outlined the voluntary policy during his briefing Sunday. People born in even years are asked to limit their time outside — trips to the grocery store, walks in public parks and other activities — to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. People born in odd years have been assigned Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For Sundays, people born in odd years can leave their homes on April 12. Residents born in even years get April 19.

While it's a voluntary measure — there is no way for the county to enforce the policy — McMahon stressed the need to shelter in place to "starve" the virus.

"If we want to get back to normal, we want to get back to work, we want to get back to school, we need to flatten the curve and we need to flatten it now," he said.

McMahon is also issuing an executive order to close public and private golf courses in the county until April 28. The order will take effect at 8 p.m. Monday.